Rick Scott wants to sweeten trade deal with Britain

Sen. Rick Scott has become an Anglophile, at least in terms of Prime Minister Boris Johnson‘s tough talk toward China.

On Friday, the first-term Republican made the case to enhance trade ties with the United Kingdom, in light of the shared aversion to the Communist threat.

“Brexit was a watershed moment in the history of Europe and, more importantly, the history of the special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom. With trade negotiations ongoing, we must take this opportunity to cement our economic partnership for generations to come and stand united against the global threat presented by communist China. I hope we will reach a deal that is positive to both our nations,” Scott said.

Scott describes a “renewed sense of optimism” regarding a trade deal.

“I’ve had many meetings with the U.K.’s new Minister of State for Trade Policy, Greg Hands, who is leading the negotiations between the United States and the United Kingdom, to reiterate my strong support for aggressive trade. We cannot let the coronavirus pandemic stall the important progress being made,” Scott said.

The Senator has strongly backed Johnson’s China policy, expressing those sentiments in recent weeks.

Scott lauded on Wednesday the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom for his proposal to admit up to 3 million from Hong Kong to the British isles after the Communist Chinese crackdown on the region’s self-government.

“We all have to hold Communist China accountable,” Scott said. “And I think recruiting the talent that’s in Hong Kong will have positive impacts on people’s lives … and will have an adverse impact on Communist China.”

“I think it’s something we need to look at,” Scott said about the U.S.

The Senator also praised Johnson for drawing a line in the sand against a controversial Chinese telecom.

“Keeping Huawei out of the UK’s 5G network is vital to ensuring Communist China can’t steal their data and extend their influence across the world,” Scott tweeted in May.

The Senator, who recently declared a “new Cold War” with China and suggested every citizen of the communist nation was a spy by law, was responding to an article in London’s Telegraph, which reported Johnson saying he wanted to zero out Huawei by 2023.