Connect with us

2020

Tyler Yoho, Debi McElroy to co-chair virtual fundraiser for Gavin Rollins

2020 Headlines

Florida gas prices poised to hit $2 per gallon

2020 Headlines

Democrats look to counter GOP vote-by-mail fraud claims

2020

Chuck Brannan endorses Judson Sapp for CD 3

2020 Headlines

Poll: Joe Biden leads nationwide, but swing states are another story

2020 Headlines

Florida civil unrest could stall economic recovery from COVID-19

2020

Tyler Yoho, Debi McElroy to co-chair virtual fundraiser for Gavin Rollins

The fundraiser is set for June 18 at 6 p.m.

on

Republican congressional candidate Gavin Rollins is getting some help raising cash for his campaign to succeed U.S. Rep. Ted Yoho in Florida’s 3rd Congressional District.

Rollins’ campaign announced this week that the congressman’s son, Tyler Yoho, will co-chair a virtual campaign fundraiser alongside Debi McElroy, a former deputy tax collector and the executive assistant to the provost at Santa Fe College.

“Gavin will be an exceptional congressman,” Tyler Yoho said. “He’s a hardworking conservative fighter and the most qualified and prepared of all the candidates. As a lifelong resident of the district, he truly cares about the people, land and water. Most importantly, he is honest and genuine.”

McElroy added, “Gavin exemplifies the characteristics of a servant leader. He is a veteran, a school teacher and he has been an elected official in Clay County for the past 11 years. He is running for all the right reasons, to serve the people of Florida’s third Congressional district, and to fight alongside President Trump to keep America great.”

Ward Scott of the Ward Scott Files Podcast will host the event, which is scheduled for June 18 at 6 p.m. on Facebook, YouTube and other platforms.

The CD 3 race was a sleepy affair until Yoho announced he would not seek a fifth term in the North Central Florida district, leading to a wave of candidates filing to claim the open seat.

Rollins is one of 10 Republicans to make the ballot in CD 3, which covers Alachua, Bradford, Clay, Putnam and Union counties as well as part of Marion.

Also seeking the Republican nomination are Kat Cammack, Ryan ChamberlinTodd ChaseBill EngelbrechtJoe Millado, James St. GeorgeJudson SappDavid Theus and Amy Pope Wells.

Rollins was one of a half-dozen candidates to break the six-figure mark in fundraising through the end of the first quarter.

Several Democrats have also filed for the seat, though CD 3 is solidly Republican — Yoho won reelection by 15 percentage points in 2018.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

54 counties’ vacation rental safety plans approved ahead of first June weekend.