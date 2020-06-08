Tyler Yoho, Debi McElroy to co-chair virtual fundraiser for Gavin Rollins

Republican congressional candidate Gavin Rollins is getting some help raising cash for his campaign to succeed U.S. Rep. Ted Yoho in Florida’s 3rd Congressional District.

Rollins’ campaign announced this week that the congressman’s son, Tyler Yoho, will co-chair a virtual campaign fundraiser alongside Debi McElroy, a former deputy tax collector and the executive assistant to the provost at Santa Fe College.

“Gavin will be an exceptional congressman,” Tyler Yoho said. “He’s a hardworking conservative fighter and the most qualified and prepared of all the candidates. As a lifelong resident of the district, he truly cares about the people, land and water. Most importantly, he is honest and genuine.”

McElroy added, “Gavin exemplifies the characteristics of a servant leader. He is a veteran, a school teacher and he has been an elected official in Clay County for the past 11 years. He is running for all the right reasons, to serve the people of Florida’s third Congressional district, and to fight alongside President Trump to keep America great.”

Ward Scott of the Ward Scott Files Podcast will host the event, which is scheduled for June 18 at 6 p.m. on Facebook, YouTube and other platforms.

The CD 3 race was a sleepy affair until Yoho announced he would not seek a fifth term in the North Central Florida district, leading to a wave of candidates filing to claim the open seat.

Rollins is one of 10 Republicans to make the ballot in CD 3, which covers Alachua, Bradford, Clay, Putnam and Union counties as well as part of Marion.

Also seeking the Republican nomination are Kat Cammack, Ryan Chamberlin, Todd Chase, Bill Engelbrecht, Joe Millado, James St. George, Judson Sapp, David Theus and Amy Pope Wells.

Rollins was one of a half-dozen candidates to break the six-figure mark in fundraising through the end of the first quarter.

Several Democrats have also filed for the seat, though CD 3 is solidly Republican — Yoho won reelection by 15 percentage points in 2018.