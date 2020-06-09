Connect with us

Headlines

Former Senate President Gwen Margolis dies at 85

Margolis was the first woman Senate President in the state’s history.

on

Former Senate President Gwen Margolis — the last Democrat to preside over a majority-Democratic Senate — has passed away at the age of 85.

Margolis was also the first woman state Senate President in the country’s history. Her passing was confirmed by the Florida Senate Tuesday.

The trailblazing lawmaker represented parts of Miami-Dade County. She started her time in the Legislature — which spanned parts of more than four decades — with a win in a 1974 race for House District 102.

With the nation debating the proposed Equal Rights Amendment, Margolis was motivated to move over to the Senate after a 1980 victory in Senate District 37. Once elected, she advocated for Florida to approve the measure, but was ultimately unsuccessful in persuading her Senate colleagues.

That original Senate tenure — the first of three stints in that body — lasted from 1980 until 1992, with Margolis serving as Senate President for those final two years. The 1990-1992 period was the last time Democrats controlled the Senate.

After departing the Senate in 1992, Margolis returned to local government, sitting on the Miami-Dade County Commission from 1993 to 2002. She also served as chair of that body for six years.

Margolis returned to the Senate with a 2002 victory in Senate District 35, serving through 2008. She then ran for and won that seat again in 2010.

After a redistricting plan altered seats ahead of the 2016 election, Margolis weighed a run in Senate District 38. She ultimately declined, leaving the Senate for good. The SD 38 seat was filled by Daphne Campbell and is now held by Sen. Jason Pizzo.

The city of Sunny Isles Beach named a park after Margolis. She’s also been honored by the Florida Women’s Hall of Fame.

Margolis was born in Pennsylvania in 1934. She met her husband, Allan Margolis, at Temple University before moving to Florida together in 1960.

They divorced in the early 1980s, but by then Margolis had already begun her long-spanning political career in the state. She also worked in real estate, earning millions.

Margolis is survived by four children and seven grandchildren.

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis responded to the news of her passing in a tweet Tuesday morning.

“Prayers for the family of Former Senate President Gwen Margolis, a gracious public servant that will be missed,” Patronis wrote.

Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg — who served with Margolis in the Senate during the 2000s — also issued a statement.

“Gwen Margolis was my state Senator, then later a colleague,” Aronberg said.

“Smart, passionate and tenacious, ‘Madam President’ (as I called her) was a trailblazer and Florida political icon who improved the lives of so many in our state. May her name be of blessed memory.”

Added former Lt. Gov. Jeff Kottkamp, “Rest in peace Madam President. Thank you for your service to our great state.”

Former Democratic gubernatorial candidate and U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham also added remarks. “Rest In Peace, Senator,” Graham wrote. “You served Florida with integrity and commitment to her people. Thank you.”

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

  1. Linda Barg Manzini

    June 9, 2020 at 11:07 am

    Gwen was always known to be an advocate for schools as well as community.
    I have such fond memories of her strength and her willingness always to help.I’m really sorry for her loss to her family and all. She truly will be missed and remembered as a lovely lady and a wonderful professional.

