Connect with us

Jax

Jacksonville passes LGBT rights bill for the second and final time

Headlines Jax

North Florida Land Trust sells huge tract of property to Feds for preservation

Jax

Democratic congressional candidates laud Jacksonville Confederate monument removal

Jax

Walk to remember: Lenny Curry meets Black Lives Matter

Headlines Jax

One down, more to go: Jacksonville to dump Confederate monuments

Headlines Jax

Man charged with having Molotov cocktail at Jacksonville protest

Jax

Jacksonville passes LGBT rights bill for the second and final time

Cure legislation after appeals court raised issues.

on

On Tuesday night, the Jacksonville City Council passed LGBT rights legislation for the second time in three and a half years.

The 2020 passage was necessary to correct an appeals court ruling pointing out flaws in how the bill was presented in 2017.

But unlike that pitched debate, which came after a five year process of false starts, this year’s  15-4 vote was a formality.

No Council members spoke on the bill before passage.

In three City Council committees, 13 of the 19 members of the Council voted for the current measure, which clarifies code references that were deemed to be less than fully fleshed out.

Despite the need to pass the bill again, it’s effectively the same product: an expanded Human Rights Ordinance that protects housing, jobs, and public accommodations for people, regardless of their sexual identities.

The bill passed 12-6 in 2017, approved by a City Council that has seen change in membership since. There have been few claims brought up since.

Republican Mayor Lenny Curry did not back the legislation, which became law without his signature. This year, however, he has vowed to sign the bill.

When the Human Rights Ordinance expansion was passed in 2017, Curry, a former chairman of the Republican Party of Florida, let the bill become law without his signature, contending the legislation was not necessary because the city didn’t discriminate.

But this time around, he is more pliable.

“The HRO is back because of a technicality in the law,” Curry said last month. “The bill has been law for a number of years. I’ll sign the bill if the City Council corrects the technicality.”

Jacksonville had one of the worst ratings for LGBT rights in a major city before the HRO passed, according to the Human Rights Campaign, but great strides have been made since.

A rating of 23 out of 100 in 2015 surged to 79 out of 100 in 2019.

In this article:, ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. feel like a woman :)

    June 9, 2020 at 4:44 pm

    Now, I will go into the women’s bathroom at city hall, even though I am a man, but, who knows, on any given day I might feel like a woman,, according to the HRO, you can do that,, so see ya

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Vacation rental regulations a patchwork