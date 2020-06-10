Rick Scott zings ‘kowtowing’ Zoom for doing Beijing’s bidding

Sen. Rick Scott continues to warn against the malign intent of the Chinese regime, which apparently extends to a communications tool in vogue during this era of social distancing.

The subject of the Senator’s Wednesday ire: Zoom.

The video conferencing platform vexed the Senator from Naples, who tweeted the following excoriation.

“This is a US company kowtowing to Communist China and censoring an individual that displeases the oppressive government.”

Scott was responding to a “scoop” from Axios, that Zoom “closed the account of a group of prominent U.S.-based Chinese activists after they held a Zoom event commemorating the 31st anniversary of the June 4 Tiananmen Square Massacre.”

Zoom no commented Axios, but the activists “are outraged by this act from Zoom, a U.S company.”

“As the most commercially popular meeting software worldwide, Zoom is essential as an unbanned outreach to Chinese audiences remembering and commemorating Tiananmen Massacre during the coronavirus pandemic.”

Scott’s take is that “Zoom should immediately reopen the account and apologize to those who were honoring the memory of loved ones and reflecting on an important moment in history.”

The Senator has already taken aim at Tik Tok, the application beloved by members of Generation Y.

His concern is that it is used for spying by the Chinese Communist Party, and he seeks to ban it from being used on government devices.

“The use of apps like TikTok by federal employees on government devices is a risk to our networks and a threat to our national security, and I’m proud to join Senator Hawley to put an end to it. We should all be very concerned about the threat of Communist China, and I hope my colleagues will join me to implement this ban immediately and protect our national security.”

The Senator, who has contended that every Chinese citizen is required by law to spy on behalf of the CCP, continues to take the hardest line against Beijing in the Senate.