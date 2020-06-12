Andrew Gillum’s political committee burns through another $56K in legal fees in May

Andrew Gillum‘s Forward Florida political committee dropped more than $56,000 on legal fees in May as the PC’s available funds continues to drop.

Forward Florida spent more than $370,000 in May, according to the most recent reports filed with the Division of Elections.

A large portion of that — $232,000 — was transferred to the Florida Democratic Party (FDP) as a donation.

Gillum’s group also sent more than $39,000 to the Stearns Weaver Miller Weissler law firm. Perkins Coie received another $17,000. Both expenditures were categorized as “legal services.”

Forward Florida has sent more than $600,000 to those firms dating back to the end of 2019. Forward Florida paid the firms $450,000 in the final two months of that year, . In March, Gillum’s PC sent another $125,000.

Forward Florida supported Gillum’s 2018 gubernatorial run. Republican Ron DeSantis edged out the Democratic candidate while his committee sat on more than $3 million.

The PC retains just about $1.3 million after May’s expenditures. Forward Florida hasn’t recorded any donations in the previous two months.

That’s due, in part, to Gillum retreating from the public spotlight following an embarrassing episode at the Miami Beach hotel. The former Tallahassee Mayor was found with another man who was suspected of overdosing on crystal meth. Gillum denied doing any illegal drugs, instead stating he had drank too much.

Following his 2018 loss, Gillum used Forward Florida’s remaining balance to fund a voter registration campaign.

Forward Florida also sent money to organizations backing Democratic House and Senate candidates in 2020. The House Victory Caucus received $150,000. Senate Victory received $75,000 in what was labeled an “initial investment.”

The May donation to the FDP is in that vein as well.

Still, Orlando attorney John Morgan — a former Gillum donor — bashed Gillum’s handling of the unspent 2018 campaign cash. Morgan threatened to sue Gillum last year to recoup money he donated.