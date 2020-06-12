Connect with us

Headlines Influence

Andrew Gillum’s political committee burns through another $56K in legal fees in May

Headlines Jax

Jacksonville's top prosecutor dismisses dozens of charges against protesters

Corona Economics Headlines

Jacksonville RNC: CFO Patronis says North Carolina joins list of states 'losing their businesses' to Florida

Headlines Presidential

New Joe Biden campaign ad calls Donald Trump 'paralyzed with fear'

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Charlie Justice draws GOP challenger, and it's kinda the virus' fault

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Immokalee, other migrant towns become COVID-19 hot spots
Former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum entered a rehabilitation center for alcohol abuse.

Headlines

Andrew Gillum’s political committee burns through another $56K in legal fees in May

Forward Florida spent more than $370,000 in May.

on

Andrew Gillum‘s Forward Florida political committee dropped more than $56,000 on legal fees in May as the PC’s available funds continues to drop.

Forward Florida spent more than $370,000 in May, according to the most recent reports filed with the Division of Elections.

A large portion of that — $232,000 — was transferred to the Florida Democratic Party (FDP) as a donation.

Gillum’s group also sent more than $39,000 to the Stearns Weaver Miller Weissler law firm. Perkins Coie received another $17,000. Both expenditures were categorized as “legal services.”

Forward Florida has sent more than $600,000 to those firms dating back to the end of 2019. Forward Florida paid the firms $450,000 in the final two months of that year, . In March, Gillum’s PC sent another $125,000.

Forward Florida supported Gillum’s 2018 gubernatorial run. Republican Ron DeSantis edged out the Democratic candidate while his committee sat on more than $3 million.

The PC retains just about $1.3 million after May’s expenditures. Forward Florida hasn’t recorded any donations in the previous two months.

That’s due, in part, to Gillum retreating from the public spotlight following an embarrassing episode at the Miami Beach hotel. The former Tallahassee Mayor was found with another man who was suspected of overdosing on crystal meth. Gillum denied doing any illegal drugs, instead stating he had drank too much.

Following his 2018 loss, Gillum used Forward Florida’s remaining balance to fund a voter registration campaign.

Forward Florida also sent money to organizations backing Democratic House and Senate candidates in 2020. The House Victory Caucus received $150,000. Senate Victory received $75,000 in what was labeled an “initial investment.”

The May donation to the FDP is in that vein as well.

Still, Orlando attorney John Morgan — a former Gillum donor — bashed Gillum’s handling of the unspent 2018 campaign cash. Morgan threatened to sue Gillum last year to recoup money he donated.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Vacation rental regulations a patchwork