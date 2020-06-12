Here’s what we learned during Florida’s qualification week for the 2020 election

The wild ride of qualifying week didn’t disappoint this year. With the deadline to make the ballot for state and most local offices arriving Friday at noon, all of Florida became a legislative battleground, primaries were closed by write-in candidates and some big names shook up significant races at the last second. Here’s what we learned in the last 96 hours.

Heather Fitzenhagen will battle RayRod

It looks like Rep. Ray Rodrigues won’t have an obstacle-free path to the Senate after all. While he already faced a Democratic challenger in the deep red seat, the big news in District 27 came with House colleague Fitzenhagen abandoning her Congressional campaign to run for Senate instead. Fitzenhagen last year said she’d pass on running for the post, but a couple months in a 10-candidate Republican field in Florida’s 19th Congressional District was enough to convince her otherwise. Her entry in the Senate contest suddenly makes this primary one to watch.

Mr. Manners runs again

A colorful candidate re-emerged as John “Mr. Manners” Hauman filed in a third Senate district in as many cycles. This time he faces Jim Boyd in the Republican primary for an open seat in District 21. With an agenda that includes listing stupidity as a public health hazard, he’s pegging himself as the small business candidate in the race. But we just want to know why the bird has disappeared from his official candidate headshot. A glimpse at his website shows a maintained commitment to promoting a positive attitude, encouraging self-respect and never bragging about committing a crime. But we just want to know why the bird disappeared from his official candidate headshot.

Mike Miller is back in the fight

Republican former state Rep.Miller filed and qualified on the deadline to run for the Orange County Commission against the commission’s most liberal member, Democrat Emily Bonilla, in District 5. Miller’s entry made for a four-person contest with Bonilla of Orlando, Anjali Vaya of Winter Park, and Scott Alan Roberts of Maitland. The district covers the upscale suburbs of Maitland and Winter Park but also covers a more diverse, more Democratic region stretching eastward in Orange County.

SD 35 got more interesting (and less open)

Rep. Barbara Watson became the sixth Democratic candidate running to succeed Sen. Oscar Braynon in the upper chamber. The term-limited lawmaker enters a contest that already includes Rep. Shevrin Jones, former Sen. Daphne Campbell, former firefighter Wilbur Harbin, Miami Gardens City Councilman Erhabor Ighodaro and former Rep. Cynthia Stafford. Like Jones, she brings a long-time network of support in her district and in Tallahassee, so expect a heated contest. The primary will also be closed, as Darien Hill qualified at the last minute as a write-in candidate.

Lori Berman nets opponent in SD 31

The 2020 contest for SD 31 appears headed for a rematch between Democratic Sen. Berman and Republican candidate Tami Donnally. The two faced off in a 2018 special election for the seat following Sen. Jeff Clements’ resignation. Berman defeated Donnally easily, earning nearly 75% of the vote in the Democratic-leaning district. Donnally again filed for the seat on Monday and qualified for the contest Wednesday.

Margaret Good, Byron Donalds definitely leaving Tally

Not that there was much doubt after each state Representative qualified as candidates for Congress in April, but both had kept an ejection button of sorts available. The sitting lawmakers had campaign accounts open since before seeking federal office, and didn’t get around to closing them for some time. Good formally withdrew from the state race ahead of the qualification deadline for the Legislature, and Donalds let the deadline pass.

Joe Abruzzo back in the game

The former Senator teased a run for Palm Beach County Clerk of Court and Comptroller earlier this month. This week he jumped into the race. With a bevy of endorsements, including from Sens. Lori Berman and Kevin Rader, he made a fast and strong return to the political world. After he jumped in, Shannon Chessman, now the Clerk’s Office chief operating officer, withdrew from the race. That means he faces only a write-in challenger, Engracia Bondonese. Looks like Abruzzo rejoins the pantheon of elected officials in South Florida.

Jennifer Gottlieb shakes up Broward Supervisor race

A former School Board member, the campaign veteran brings new uncertainty to the race in Florida’s controversial elections office. Gottlieb qualified for Supervisor of Elections and faces former Broward Democratic Party chair Mitch Caesar and former party vice chair Ruth Carter-Lynch, attorney Chad Klitzman, Oakland Park City Commissioner Tim Lonergan and technology professional Joe Scott.

Noelle Branning, Rob Stoneburner ease into office

Lee County Tax Collector Larry Hart’s favored pick for his successor has the job. Republican Noelle Branning, now Hart’s chief deputy, was the only candidate to ultimately file for his post. Likewise, Collier County Tax Collector Larry Ray’s Deputy Ron Stoneburner also won when lone opponent Lawrence Tracz failed to qualify.

A full Democratic field?

Democratic Environmental Caucus of Florida Chair Janelle Christensen said Democratic candidates put in their paperwork and qualifying requirements in every House and Senate seat up for vote in 2020 cycle. By mid-afternoon, a Democrat had qualified in every Senate race and all but one House district (HD 5). If all goes without a hitch, the only districts without a general election fight will be blue seats.

No pass for Nick Duran

It looks like Rep. Duran won’t avoid the trail this year. He drew a serious challenger in Republican Bruno Barreiro, a former Miami-Dade County Commissioner who previously ran for Congress. That means he likely looks forward to a November fight with a solid fundraiser boasting genuine name ID. Barreiro waited until Thursday to open a file with the Division of Elections and qualified at the last minute.

Janet Adkins looks toward election post

Former Rep. Adkins, a Fernandina Beach Republican, revealed her next political ambition when she filed last-minute for Nassau County’s Supervisor of Elections. With incumbent Vicki Cannon not seeking reelection, Adkins will be part of a three-way primary with Stan Bethea, Duval County director of Information Services and Chief Elections Officer, and Justin Taylor.

Democratic primary in HD 7

It looks like Ryan Terrell isn’t the only Democrat anxious to take on Republican Rep. Jason Shoaf. On Friday, Gainesville Realtor Taymour Khan jumped into the race, meaning this red district will see a Democratic primary in August. Shoaf beat Terrell in a special election in the expansive Panhandle district last year.