Connect with us

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

6 Democrats to vie for Amy Mercado's HD 48 seat

Headlines Presidential

Biden's narrows VP list: Unclear if Val Demings made cut

Headlines SW Florida

Noelle Branning, Rob Stoneburner elected without opposition

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Two Republican challengers emerge for Nick Duran's House seat

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Rematches on the horizon in three Seminole Co. House districts

Headlines Jax

Janet Adkins' political comeback highlights Qualifying Week news in NE Florida

Headlines

6 Democrats to vie for Amy Mercado’s HD 48 seat

Qualifying day was eventful in central Florida.

on

A mad rush Democratic primary is on for the Florida House District 48 seat being vacated by Democratic Rep. Amy Mercado as six Democrats qualified for the August 18 party election.

The winner will face Republican Jesus Martinez, an Orlando lawyer, lobbyist and Spanish radio and TV personality.

With the close of qualifying Friday, former Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor Daisy Morales, Nelson Pena, Julio Rocha, Alex Taylor, Tony Tsonis, and Samuel Vilchez Santiago all qualified for the primary election for the district covering parts of central, eastern, and southern Orange County.

All are from Orlando.

That makes for the most crowded primary election coming up in Orange County, but not the only one.

Two Orange County House District races were decided by default Friday when challengers either did not appear or dropped away without qualifying. Consequently, Democratic Rep. Kamia Brown of Ocoee won reelection in HD 45 in northwestern Orange, and Travaris McCurdy of Orlando was elected to an open seat in HD 46 in west-central Orange.

Two Florida House elections in Orange County will bypass the primaries and focus on November.

Democratic Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith of Orlando and Republican Robert Prater of Orlando, an educator, are set for a general election showdown in House District 49, representing northeastern Orange.

Republican Rep. Rene Plasencia of Orlando and Democrat Nina Yoakum of Orlando, who like Plasencia is a former teacher, are set to battle for House District 50, covering parts of eastern Orange and northwestern Brevard County.

In another northeastern Orange district, House District 31, which also serves northeastern Lake County, two Republicans and two Democrats qualified for primaries. The seat is being vacated by Republican Rep. Jennifer Sullivan.

Republicans Keith Truenow of Tavares and Stevan Novakovic of Sorento, both with agriculture backgrounds, will square off in the HD 31 Republican primary.

Journalist and consultant Debra Kaplan of Eustis and book store proprietor Crissy Stile of Mount Dora will battle in the HD 31 Democratic primary.

Democratic Rep. Geraldine Thompson of Orlando drew a late-entry primary challenger in Florida House District 44 in southwestern Orange County when Andy Farrell of Orlando filed this week and qualified on Friday.

The Republican field in HD 44, once looking crowded, has narrowed to two — businessman and college executive Bruno Portigliatti of Orlando and lawyer Frank Blanco of Orlando.

Two Republicans, real estate broker Jeremy Sisson and lawyer Kevin Morenski, both of Orlando, qualified for a primary battle in House District 47, representing much of central Orange including downtown Orlando.

The winner faces Democratic Rep. Anna V. Eskamani of Orlando in November.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at scott@floridapolitics.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Vacation rental regulations a patchwork