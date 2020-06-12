Connect with us

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

HD 88 challenger Omari Hardy says Al Jacquet should be disqualified due to faulty check

APolitical Headlines

Over $722,000 awarded to protect and improve Florida military installations

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Several South Florida incumbents remain unchallenged, earn reelection to House

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

6 Democrats to vie for Amy Mercado's HD 48 seat

Headlines Presidential

Biden's narrows VP list: Unclear if Val Demings made cut

Headlines SW Florida

Noelle Branning, Rob Stoneburner elected without opposition
Jacquet, Al (state representative)

Headlines

HD 88 challenger Omari Hardy says Al Jacquet should be disqualified due to faulty check

Jacquet’s qualifying check appears to be from a personal account.

on

Democratic candidate Omari Hardy is arguing Rep. Al Jacquet failed to properly qualify for the House District 88 contest.

Candidates faced a noon deadline Friday to submit a qualifying check for $1,781.82. Per the state’s candidate qualifying handbook, that check must be drawn from a candidate’s campaign account.

“A personal check, cashier’s check, money order, or cash is not acceptable,” the handbook states.

According to the Division of Elections, Jacquet submitted his qualifying check Thursday and is listed as “qualified.”

That check, however, appears to be drawn from his personal account. His full name, “Alson Jacquet,” is printed on the check along with a P.O. Box corresponding to Jacquet’s law office.

In the top left, Jacquet wrote the message “Al Jacquet Campaign Account” by hand. He also wrote by hand a different address which is associated with Jacquet’s campaign in other paperwork submitted to the state. It does not appear the actual money was drawn from that campaign account, however.

Florida Politics has reached out to Jacquet to clarify the issue. This story will be updated if a reply is received.

Hardy maintains Jacquet did not follow the rules.

“Typically, a candidate who has recently opened a campaign account receives starter checks, and starter checks contain no printed indication as to the name of the account. Such candidates therefore write the name of the account and its address somewhere on the check,” Hardy wrote in a Friday letter to Kristi Willis of DOE.

“The check submitted today by Mr. Jacquet was written from an established account. It is a permanent check. It has a name printed on it, but it is not his campaign’s name; it is his name. It has an address printed on it, but it is not his campaign’s address; it is his law firm’s address.”

Hardy says a failure to abide by state law means Jacquet did not properly qualify for the contest.

“It stands to reason that the bank account used to pay the qualifying fee is not a campaign account, and that Mr. Jacquet’s check should be rejected, and that he should therefore be disqualified as a candidate in Florida House District 88.”

Hardy and Jacquet have a history stemming from an incident in which Jacquet directed and anti-gay slur at Hardy in a video posted to Jacquet’s Facebook page. Jacquet later apologized for the incident.

Democratic candidates Philippe Louis Jeune, Sienna Osta and Cedrick Thomas also qualified for the contest, as have Republican Danielle Madsen and non-party affiliated candidate Rubin Anderson.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Vacation rental regulations a patchwork