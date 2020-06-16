Connect with us

Legislative Campaigns

SEIU Florida endorses Shevrin Jones in SD 35

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

For Heather Fitzenhagen, switch from federal to state campaigns brings list of challenges

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Meet Sayd Hussain, a Republican running for HD 91

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Meet Javier Estevez, a Democrat running for House District 105

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Was Senate Democratic leadership pushing a candidate out of SD 27 race?

Legislative Campaigns

Former HD 103 candidate Frank Mingo backs Tom Fabricio in 2020 contest
Shevrin Jones is seeking more transparency in reporting COVID-19 deaths.

Legislative Campaigns

SEIU Florida endorses Shevrin Jones in SD 35

Jones is one of six candidates competing for the Democratic nomination.

on

The Florida arm of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) is backing Democratic Rep. Shevrin Jones in the upcoming primary for Senate District 35.

“Across the state, SEIU Florida members provide vital services as nurses and doctors in our hospitals and nursing homes, instructional and support staff at public schools and state colleges, municipal and county governments employees, and property service employees at malls, airports, and universities,” Jones said in a Tuesday statement.

“I am humbled and honored to have their support in this race.”

SEIU Florida represents more than 55,000 active and retired workers in the state. Jones referenced the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in discussing the newest endorsement.

“The ongoing public health crisis has underscored the need for us to protect all workers, across sectors, especially those on the frontlines who are unsung heroes,” Jones said.

“Workers deserve hazard pay, paid sick leave, protective equipment, and a living wage, but it shouldn’t take a crisis like this pandemic to make those items a reality.”

Jones has represented House District 101 for eight years and is term-limited out of office this cycle, leading him to pursue the SD 35 seat. Former Sen. Daphne Campbell, former firefighter Wilbur Harbin, Miami Gardens City Councilman Erhabor Ighodaro, former Rep. Cynthia Stafford and outgoing Rep. Barbara Watson are also competing for the Democratic nomination.

Write-in candidate Darien Hill also qualified just before Friday’s deadline. That means the Aug. 18 Democratic primary will be closed to registered Democratic voters only.

Jones has led the contest in fundraising. In May, he crossed the $425,000 mark between his campaign and his political committee, Florida Strong Finish.

Jones says he will appeal to SEIU Florida’s concerns should he win office later this year.

“I entered public service to fight for a truly just society — where all workers are valued, and all families and communities can thrive — because all workers are essential,” Jones said.

“We can and must do better. The strength of our communities depends upon it.”

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.