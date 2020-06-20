Wells Brothers Bar and Grill in Tallahassee to close, cites ‘trying times’

Wells Brothers Bar and Grill in Tallahassee announced Saturday it will officially close its doors on July 3 after nearly 13 years of business.

The restaurant, a local staple known for slinging burgers and beer since 2008, cited financial hardship amid the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason for the closure.

“Opening Monks and then transforming into Wells Brothers has easily been the ride of our lives and we are forever grateful and humbled by the support we have received from you all over the years,” the burger joint said on Facebook. “We have had the most amazing staffs, and most amazing customers any restaurant could ever hope for.”

Not all is lost, however.

Several of the restaurant’s favorite menu items and the majority of the restaurant’s staff will be moved over to the Midtown Caboose, a second establishment run by the same ownership.

“It has just become untenable maintaining two locations during this trying time,” the restaurant explained

The owners welcomed regulars and strangers alike to swing by Well’s Brothers for one last hoorah.

“…everyone has about two weeks if they want to squeeze in one last meal (or 13),” the restaurant said, adding: “We love you Tallahassee and hope you all continue to join us at The Midtown Caboose.”

The Midtown Caboose features a full bar and boasts “the most progressive burger/sandwich/vegetarian menu in Tallahassee.”