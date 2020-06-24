CFO Patronis casts stones at Tri-State leaders on Twitter, calls Northeast ‘Haven of High Taxes’

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis hurled stones at the Tri-State leaders Wednesday after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will quarantine travelers from Florida starting at midnight Thursday.

He took to Twitter moments later and called the Democratic Governors out by name.

“The only way New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Gov. Phil Murphy, Gov. Ned Lamont can keep people in the high tax states is to quarantine them and force them to stay,” Patronis tweeted. “New York, New Jersey, & Connecticut love High Taxes.”

Patronis, a Republican, also called out Connecticut Treasurer Shawn T. Wooden.

Wooden appeared on CNBC early Wednesday.

“On CNBC, Treasurer Wooden and the state of Connecticut love their citizens so much that they tax them to the point of moving away,” Patronis tweeted. “I assure you, no one is moving from Florida to the Northeast to live in your haven of high taxes. Connecticut loves High Taxes!”

The travel advisory comes after Florida health officials confirmed 5,511 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, overshadowing the previous record for new cases listed in one report.

The new cases reported Wednesday raise Florida’s overall total to 109,014, including 106,743 state residents. On Saturday, the Department of Health (DOH) showed 4,049 new cases, which stood as the prior report-to-report record.

Notably, the travel advisory flips the script between DeSantis and Cuomo. In late March, DeSantis signed an executive order cracking down on people fleeing New York’s shelter-in-place order for Florida.

DeSantis’s order required anyone who has traveled from the New York City area in the past three weeks to self-isolate and notify officials of people they’ve had contact with since arriving.