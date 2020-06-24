Clovis Watson, West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James endorse Irv Slosberg in SD 29

Rep. Clovis Watson, West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James and the Everglades Trust are Irv Slosberg‘s latest backers in Senate District 29.

Slosberg formerly served in the House and is competing against Rep. Tina Polsky for the Democratic nod in SD 29.

“I had the honor of serving with Irv in the Florida legislature,” Watson said Wednesday.

“Irv is a passionate, experienced, and fair lawmaker. With his experience and expertise in public safety, he will be an invaluable asset to the Senate. This is the happiest, most proud endorsement that I’ve ever had the pleasure to do. Let Irv Serve.”

The Wednesday announcement comes just hours after Polsky touted a group of 11 new backers, including U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings and former U.S. Rep. Ron Klein.

Slosberg previously represented parts of Palm Beach County.

“I have known Irv for almost a decade,” James said. “Irv’s fight for guardrails and driver’s education funding has made Florida a better, safer place to live. I understand that public safety is Irv’s number one priority.”

Added Slosberg, “I look forward to working together with elected leaders and community groups once elected to the Senate.”

Last month, Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner also endorsed Slosberg. Slosberg’s daughter Emily — who currently represents House District 91 — is, not surprisingly, supporting her father’s campaign as well.

The SD 29 seat opened up after Democratic Sen. Kevin Rader announced he was foregoing a second term. First-time candidate Brian Andrew Norton is also running as a Republican, though the district leans Democratic.

SD 29 mostly spans Palm Beach County, including South Bay, Belle Glade and Wellington. The district also dips into Broward County, covering Parkland.

So far, Polsky has come out of the gate with a money lead. She added nearly $28,000 in May and transferred nearly $40,000 from her House account. Her political committee, Americans for Progress, retains about $8,000 in cash-on-hand as well.

Slosberg, meanwhile, showed $0 raised after filing on May 20. Norton added just $100 in May and has brought in $2,200 overall since February.