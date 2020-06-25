Connect with us

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Joe Henderson: Gov. DeSantis found a way to get teachers their raises

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Last Call for 6.24.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 6.24.20

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Last Call for 6.23.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Delegation for 6.23.20: Police bills — student-athletes — NIH firings — SCOTUS — wetlands

Emails & Opinions

Nikki Fried sends horrible message on domestic abuse
Gov. Ron DeSantis will make an important announcement Monday morning from the Capitol. Image via Getty.

Emails & Opinions

Joe Henderson: Gov. DeSantis found a way to get teachers their raises

Despite doubters (including me), teachers get the raises Gov. DeSantis promised.

on

This is one time I’m happy to be wrong.

With state revenue sagging because of you-know-what, I didn’t believe Gov. Ron DeSantis could find a way in the budget to save the teacher raises.

But he did.

DeSantis signed HB 641, which provides $500 million and is designed to raise the minimum starting salary for teachers to $47,500. It’s up to each school district to figure out how to do that from the allocation they receive from the state, but the bill’s intent is that they should get as close as possible.

The bill initially stoked some resentment from veteran teachers who labored for years under the old standard. In Hillsborough County, for instance, the minimum starting pay since 2014 was $38,200. Last October, that increased to $40,000, still well below what DeSantis wanted.

But the package the Governor signed includes $100 million earmarked for veteran teachers, which should help.

This was desperately needed.

Last year, Florida fell to 46th in the nation in teacher pay according to the National Education Association, but that ranking will sharply increase. It affects about 100,000 public and charter school teachers. And by the way, it’s simply the right thing to do.

“Florida’s teachers have the power to change the lives of hundreds of thousands of students every day. No profession in our state is more deserving of this investment that will reward teachers for their hard work and attract more of Florida’s brightest young minds to make teaching their career,” former Gov. Jeb Bush said in a statement.

“Gov. DeSantis kept his promise to educators in the face of unprecedented challenges. This bold investment will pay off for generations.”

For years, the Legislature treated Florida’s teachers like human piñatas. Tallahassee’s fixation on charter schools, vouchers, and standardized testing eroded morale and drove many teachers out of the classroom for good.

In a Facebook post last year that drew national attention, teacher Lake County Jonathan Carroll announced teaching has become a toxic profession” and he was quitting.

The salary bump won’t make those issues go away. Add COVID-19 into the mix and navigating the upcoming school year gets trickier.

It’s no wonder there aren’t enough teachers to go around. Thousands of positions go unfilled each year. Worse, colleges report a steep decline in the number of students training to enter teaching.

This is a step toward reversing that trend because higher starting pay may convince some younger people to consider teaching. And it sends a signal that finally Tallahassee recognizes the value of the state’s K-12 teachers.

“It was not something that a lot of people thought necessarily could get done,” DeSantis said at the bill-signing ceremony. “We really thought it was important to do that.”

I was in the group that didn’t believe he could get it done, and I was wrong.

Thank goodness for that.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

I have a 45-year career in newspapers, including nearly 42 years at The Tampa Tribune. Florida is wacky, wonderful, unpredictable and a national force. It's a treat to have a front-row seat for it all.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Beyond the veil: What face mask requirements are in place in Florida?