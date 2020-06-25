Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 6.25.20

Charles M. Trippe Jr. is joining the Attorney General’s office.

Most recently an attorney at Abel Bean Law, Trippe accepted a position as Attorney General Ashley Moody’s general counsel.

It won’t be his first tour of duty in government. He served as general counsel to the Executive Office of Governor during the Rick Scott administration and has also worked as chief counsel to the Federal Aviation Administration in Washington D.C.

Trippe has worked in private practice in the Jacksonville area for 15 years and between 1994 and 2001 he was a senior in-house lawyer with CSX Transportation.

“Although we are sorry to see him leave, we are very grateful that Charlie spent a part of his long, distinguished career with us,” firm co-founder Mike Abel said.

“Attorney General Moody, and all of the citizens of Florida, are very fortunate that Charlie is returning to public service, and our whole team extends our best wishes to Charlie for great success in his new role.”

___

In Florida, coronavirus had become nothing less than a complete game-changer. From shutdown orders to mandatory masks, COVID-19 has altered education, tourism, beaches, retail, bars, restaurants, and nearly every aspect of life in the Sunshine State.

It’s also taken a significant toll on Florida politics.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@AnaCabrera: Sen. [Marco] Rubio: “Everyone should just wear a damn mask.”

—@TroyKinsey: After @JimmyPatronis‘ appearance on @CNBC tonight wherein he said FL won’t implement a mask mandate, former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb says “If they don’t get aggressive now … it’s going to be difficult to really intervene forcefully enough to have an impact on this.”

—@Conarck: Completely unfounded to say @MiamiHerald reporters have been on any “conspiracy bandwagon.” By the way, If I tweeted all the questions @HealthyFla hasn’t answered in the last month I’d have a digital CVS receipt.

—@XochitlHinosa: Bumping this. Same day the @DemConvention announces we are transforming the convention to keep people safe, @GOP‘s host committee doctor steps down.

—@JonKarl: Unfortunately, we must cancel the 2020 White House Correspondents’ Dinner. We still hope to have a virtual event later this summer. But an in-person dinner simply is not possible.

—@CristinaAlesci: An Orange County official tells me the county has no plans to revisit a decision to reopen Disney’s parks in Florida. “That decision rests with @Disney officials and the governor,” says a county spokesperson.

— DAYS UNTIL —

NBA training camp — 5; MLB players report — 6; “The Outpost” with Orlando Bloom and Scott Eastwood premieres — 8; NBA teams travel to Orlando — 12; Major League Soccer will return to action — 13; Disney World Magic Kingdom & Animal Kingdom to reopen — 16; Disney World Epcot and Hollywood Studios to reopen — 20; Federal taxes due — 20; MLB 60-game season begins — 28; “Mulan” premieres — 29; TED conference rescheduled — 30; Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” premieres — 36; NBA season restart in Orlando — 36; Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee begins — 53; Florida primaries for 2020 state legislative/congressional races — 54; NBA draft lottery — 59; Indy 500 rescheduled — 59; Republican National Convention begins in Charlotte — 61; Rev. Al Sharpton’s D.C. March — 64; U.S. Open begins — 67; “A Quiet Place Part II” premieres — 71; Rescheduled running of the Kentucky Derby — 73; Rescheduled date for French Open — 95; First presidential debate in Indiana — 99; “Wonder Woman” premieres — 99; Preakness Stakes rescheduled — 100; First vice presidential debate at the University of Utah — 107; NBA season ends (last possible date) — 109; Second presidential debate scheduled at the University of Michigan — 112; NBA draft — 112; Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch” premieres — 113; NBA free agency — 115; Third presidential debate at Belmont — 121; 2020 General Election — 131; “Black Widow” premieres — 135; NBA 2020-21 training camp — 138; Florida Automated Vehicles Summit — 146; “No Time to Die” premieres — 153; NBA 2020-21 opening night — 160; “Top Gun: Maverick” premieres — 202; Super Bowl LV in Tampa — 228; New start date for 2021 Olympics — 393; “Jungle Cruise” premieres — 402; “Spider-Man Far From Home” sequel premieres — 498; “Thor: Love and Thunder” premieres — 596; “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” premieres — 638; “Black Panther 2” premieres — 680; “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” sequel premieres — 834.

— CORONA FLORIDA —

“Florida reports a new single-day record of more than 5,500 coronavirus cases” via Michelle Marchante of the Miami Herald — Florida’s Department of Health confirmed 5,508 additional cases of COVID-19, setting another daily total record high since the start of the pandemic. The state now has a total of 109,014 confirmed cases. Previously, the highest daily total of newly confirmed cases was on Saturday, with 4,049. There were also 44 new deaths announced Wednesday, raising the statewide death toll to 3,281. Alberto Moscoso, a spokesman for Florida’s Department of Health, confirmed the totals to the Miami Herald on Wednesday. His confirmation comes a day after discrepancies were noted in Tuesday’s total number of cases and deaths.

“Congressional Democrats urge Ron DeSantis to meet with them on COVID-19” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics — Ten of Florida’s congressional Democrats sent a letter to DeSantis urging him to meet with Florida’s congressional delegation and improve cooperation to combat the state’s rising COVID-19 epidemic resurgence and the economic consequences. But before they got to that request, the Democrats expressed sharp criticism of the Republican Governor, they reiterated concerns that the Democratic delegation raised in early May about DeSantis’ economic reopening plans. “At this critical moment, we continue to offer our full support as you work to protect the health and economic well-being of all Floridians. We look forward to your first meeting with Florida’s congressional delegation,” the 10 Democrats wrote.

“After hearing crickets, Kathy Castor files public records request for Florida COVID-19 testing plan” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Castor is officially requesting Florida’s COVID-19 testing and tracing plan. Castor filed a public records request with DeSantis’ office for “any and all documents” related to “the state of Florida’s testing plan that was required to be sent to the U.S. Department of Health Human Services” 30 days after the passage of the Paycheck Protection Program. That measure was approved April 24 and would have been due a month ago. Castor previously requested DeSantis release the plan three weeks ago, but said she has not received a response. Castor requested the documents within two weeks or, if that’s not possible, a written explanation for why.

“DeSantis extends allowing remote local meetings” via the News Service of Florida — County and city government boards will be able to continue holding online meetings until Aug. 1 under an executive order signed by DeSantis. The move was an extension of earlier orders and stems from efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Boards, including city councils, county commissions and school boards, are ordinarily required to meet in person, but DeSantis initially issued an executive order March 20 that allowed online meetings because of the pandemic. The order was subsequently extended and was scheduled to expire on June 30.

“Jimmy Patronis casts stones at Tri-state leaders on Twitter, calls Northeast ‘Haven of High Taxes’” via Jason Delgado of Florida Politics — Patronis hurled stones at the Tri-State leaders Wednesday after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will quarantine travelers from Florida starting at midnight Thursday. He took to Twitter moments later and called the Democratic Governors out by name. “The only way New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Gov. Phil Murphy, Gov. Ned Lamont can keep people in the high tax states is to quarantine them and force them to stay,” Patronis tweeted. “New York, New Jersey, & Connecticut love High Taxes.”

“Rebekah Jones renews COVID-19 criticism. DeSantis says it’s a ‘conspiracy bandwagon’” via Samantha J. Gross, Ben Wieder and Sarah Blaskey of the Miami Herald — As the state struggles with a dramatic spike in COVID-19 cases, it’s also contending with criticism from the woman who designed the state’s public display of COVID-19 data. Jones was unceremoniously fired after claiming her supervisors were trying to make her manipulate data. Rather than go away quietly, Jones designed her own competing dashboard, one that draws upon state data but offers an expanded menu of metrics, including hospital bed availability by facility, a key number, especially now as the number of confirmed cases soars. “I’ve independently verified they’ve deleted at least 1200 cases in the last week.”

To watch a video of DeSantis’ response, click on the image below:

— CORONA LOCAL —

“Miami-Dade Mayor’s coronavirus response an ‘absolute failure,’ Congresswoman says” via David Smiley of the Miami Herald — Likely facing a powerful, well-known Republican challenger in the fall, Miami U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell isn’t waiting for the general election to attack Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Giménez. The freshman Democrat blasted the mayor’s “absolute failure to keep Miami-Dade residents safe from coronavirus” during a Wednesday news conference and accused him of mimicking President Donald Trump while making crucial public health decisions in the epicenter of Florida’s outbreak. Her comments came just hours after Mucarsel-Powell mentioned Tuesday night to supporters that handicappers had downgraded her chances of winning reelection after Giménez announced his candidacy in January.

“A younger and less sick wave of COVID-19 patients is surging through Miami-Dade hospitals” via Ben Conarck, Daniel Chang and Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — A record numbers of patients with COVID-19 are filling Miami-Dade hospitals, with one medical center in Homestead reaching ICU capacity on Tuesday after county officials identified the area as a hot spot of new cases. Countywide, hospitals report far more beds available than beds filled with COVID patients. Still, hospital administrators and emergency room physicians say they’re concerned by the surge, and that they’ve resumed near-daily meetings with state regulators. But they point to a silver lining in the growing number of new cases and hospitalizations in Florida’s hardest-hit county: The patients are younger and not as severely ill as they were during the first wave in April, and doctors and nurses have gained valuable experience in the monthslong pandemic.

“Miami-Dade nonprofits offered vital help and a $23B economic boost — until COVID-19” via Andres Viglucci of the Miami Herald — Miami-Dade’s vitally important nonprofit groups and institutions, which provide services and programs that range from food, day care and mental health care to opera and ballet, are reeling from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, a pair of new reports show. The two surveys of nonprofits, one by the county’s cultural affairs department and the other by Florida International University, show a large portion of arts groups and organizations that provide a broad range of services and programming to the community have furloughed or laid off employees amid cratering revenue. The crunch is especially critical for human-service organizations coping with sharply increased demand for assistance with basic needs like food and mental health, according to the FIU survey.

“Amid new ‘zero tolerance’ COVID rules, Miami Beach closes restaurants with bar service” via Martin Vassolo of the Miami Herald — Miami Beach has temporarily shut down four restaurants since last Friday, when Miami-Dade County announced it would take a “zero tolerance” approach on businesses that violate coronavirus rules governing their ability to reopen following extended COVID-19 closures. One restaurant per day was closed between Friday and Monday for serving drinks at their bars in violation of county rules. They are Lucali, NaiYaRa, Sunny’s and Harat’s Pub. All except Lucali were forced to close for 24 hours under new measures imposed by Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Giménez. The closures mark the first time since restaurants were allowed to reopen in Miami Beach on May 27 that the city shut down any restaurant for an extended time.

“Rhinestone masks and $9 hand sanitizer: A COVID-19 store just opened at Aventura Mall” via Connie Ogle of the Miami Herald — Welcome to the COVID-19 pop-up store. May we take your temperature? Just kidding! You do not need to disclose your temperature to enter the new pop-up store in the Aventura Mall. At COVID-19 Essentials you can buy face shields or infrared thermometers. There are masks for grown-ups and kids. How long will this pop-up be open? We are sad to inform you it could be open for a while. So in the meantime, here are the most essential items for sale: aromatic spray hand sanitizer, regular gel hand sanitizer, noncontact door opener-stylus hand tools, Black Lives Matter masks and Britto masks.

“Broward County ramps up enforcement for businesses that don’t follow COVID-19 rules” via Aaron Leibowitz of the Miami Herald — Broward County issued a new emergency order Wednesday that will force businesses to temporarily shut down if they’re found violating laws related to social distancing and facial coverings, with county leaders warning that compliance must improve as novel coronavirus cases continue to spike across Florida. Effective Friday, businesses that aren’t compliant must close for 24 hours — mirroring a rule in Miami-Dade County that prompted the closure of three businesses this past weekend — and may be subject to a $500 fine. Businesses can reopen once they submit a letter to the county explaining the changes they’ve made under penalty of perjury, and then will be subject to another inspection within five days.

“Should the school year be postponed? One PBC school board member thinks so.” via Andrew Marra of The Palm Beach Post — Palm Beach County School Board member Debra Robinson is proposing the new school year be postponed until September, saying a recent surge in new coronavirus infections makes reopening campuses in early August too risky. “I just want us to consider delaying the start of school,” Robinson said. “In my mind, we need to wait until (the number of cases) comes down significantly before we create another uptick.”

“Rising coronavirus cases could hurt tourism’s momentum, hoteliers warn” via Alexandra Clough of The Palm Beach Post — Palm Beach County’s struggling tourism industry could be derailed by rising numbers of coronavirus cases, even though proprietors have worked for weeks to send the message that their hotels are safe places for guests. Unfortunately, the bad news keeps coming. On Wednesday, Florida reported a record number of new cases, 5,508 overnight. Palm Beach County’s cases increased by 356 to 11,536, with the death toll at 495. Several hoteliers applauded the Palm Beach Beach County Commission’s decision to make mask-wearing mandatory at businesses open to the public. Although some audience members voiced opposition to masks as an infringement on their “freedom,” hoteliers said masks are necessary to maintain consumer confidence in the county’s tourism industry.

— MORE LOCAL —

“Fort Myers girl, 17, dead from coronavirus complications, according to reports” via Dennis Joyce of the Tampa Bay Times — Complications from COVID-19 claimed the life of a 17-year-old Fort Myers high student, one of the youngest victims of the pandemic in Florida, according to news and social media accounts. Carsyn Davis was admitted Friday to Golisano Children’s Hospital in Fort Myers. Two days later, on her 17th birthday, she was admitted to the intensive care unit with COVID-19. She was airlifted Monday to a hospital across the state for respiratory care and died Tuesday. On Saturday, the state Department of Health confirmed the death from coronavirus of a 17-year-old boy in Pasco County. He was the only minor and the youngest victim at the time of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus. The boy has not been publicly identified.

“Mask compliance in Leon Co. will fall on law enforcement; ADA doesn’t address face coverings” via Karl Etters of the Tallahassee Democrat — The enforcement of Leon County’s mask requirement will fall on the shoulders of local police and sheriff’s deputies. Unanimously approved, the emergency ordinance requires a mask inside of businesses, churches, nonprofit or governmental buildings and will remain in place until repealed. Every business must post a sign, but ultimately law enforcement will be responsible for enforcing the ordinance inside of buildings. While it does provide for exceptions because of medical or other conditions, it also permits civil fines for those violating the ordinance. The first infraction would come with a $50 fee, $125 for the second and a court appearance and fine up to $250 for a third.

“Six currently hospitalized in Leon as TMH doctor sees ‘reduction in mortality’” via Casey Chapter of the Tallahassee Democrat — As of Tuesday night, six people currently are hospitalized in Leon County due to the coronavirus, local hospitals confirmed. Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare and Capital Regional Medical Center each have three COVID-19 patients. “We are seeing a reduction in hospitalizations; we are seeing a reduction in mortality across the country,” said Dr. Dean Watson, vice president and chief integration officer at TMH. “Those are the key indicators for us right now.” The hospital posted a video of Watson to social media. Watson said looking at the mortality rate and hospitalizations provide more context on the virus’s impact than the number of positive tests, as “more and more are being tested on a daily basis.”

“COVID-19 infection on the rise in children, teens in Southwest Florida” via Liz Freeman of the Naples Daily News — Physicians blame parents not practicing social distancing or wearing masks for a spike in COVID-19 cases among young people in Southwest Florida. Data shows 329 people under the age of 18 in Collier County and 189 in Lee County have tested positive for the virus. That’s a 31.6% increase in Collier and 52.4% increase in Lee in less than two weeks since the state first released a separate report about children and teens. People are going out more and loosening their guard, according to Stephanie Vick, administrator of the Collier health department.

“All 3 state-run COVID-19 testing sites in Sarasota and Manatee hit capacity before noon” via Allyson Henning of WFLA — For the first time in several weeks, state-run testing sites across the Suncoast are overloaded with people trying to get tested. All three state-run sites hit their combined 1,250 capacity before noon on Wednesday. That includes the testing site at UTC Mall, the walk-up site at the Robert L. Taylor Community Center and the walk-up site at Lincoln Park in Palmetto. Lines were so long at the UTC site that at least two people ran out of gas from the hourslong wait.

“Admiral Farragut will not play football this fall due to the coronavirus” via Diana C. Nearhos of the Tampa Bay Times — Admiral Farragut Academy’s 2020 football season is over before it began due to concerns around the coronavirus. The St. Petersburg boarding school announced it will not play football this fall. “It’s a very difficult decision,” athletic director Matt Olesnevich said. “We’re an international boarding school. Everyone else gets to go home, but we are their home here.” He said this is a safety issue for football, the school’s only contact fall sport. Farragut is the first school in Tampa Bay to make the decision not to play football in 2020. Coach Rick Kravitz will remain with the program in his current role as an administrator in the athletic department.

— CORONA NATION —

“The more than 60 times Donald Trump has downplayed the coronavirus threat” via Aaron Blake and J Rieger of The Washington Post — Trump gambled very early and very often on the idea that the coronavirus outbreak wouldn’t turn out to be nearly as severe as some health officials warned it could get. The thrust of Trump’s statements about the virus has been almost relentlessly optimistic, which is a marked contrast to those of some health officials who prefer that people be overly prepared rather than underestimate the threat. Trump has frequently suggested that the United States is winning the battle against the virus, and he has regularly promoted the idea that it could suddenly disappear. Even as Trump has occasionally adopted health officials’ more cautious tone about what lie ahead, though, the optimism that dominated his early response hasn’t completely disappeared.

“Public-health officials targeted, live and on Facebook” via Jeff Horwitz of The Wall Street Journal — Public-health officials around the country are facing intimidation both online and off. Opponents of social-distancing rules are using Facebook to organize and broadcast protests at the homes of health officials, sometimes using violent rhetoric, in campaigns that health authorities say amount to harassment.

“Public misperception and COVID-19 restrictions hurt veterans battling PTSD” via Gregg Laskoski of the Tampa Bay Times — American veterans with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder can be easily forgotten with all that’s going on. The sad paradox is that veterans with PTSD who have the greatest need for help are often among the least capable of asking for it. K9 Partners for Patriots says current COVID-19 restrictions preclude them from interviewing new veteran applicants or bringing in dogs to test them. They cannot yet conduct counseling sessions with individuals or groups such as our spouses’ group, or, the female veteran’s group.

— CORONA ECONOMICS —

“Fed’s Charles Evans says intermittent virus outbreaks will slow economy” via Matthew Boesler of Bloomberg — Recurring coronavirus outbreaks will probably hold back U.S. economic growth and leave unemployment at elevated levels in the coming years, Evans said. “My forecast assumes growth is held back by the response to intermittent localized outbreaks — which might be made worse by the faster-than-expected reopenings,” Evans said Wednesday in remarks prepared for a virtual event. “In this environment, many resources will be devoted to health and safety. I assume health solutions become widely available as we move through 2022, and I allow for a return to more normal operations by late in the year,” Evans said.

“Moody’s report: Next federal relief act needs $500B to avert big state, city layoffs” via Andrew Taylor of The Associated Press — A new private-sector report is warning anew of continuing damage to the economy if Washington doesn’t deliver several hundred billion dollars in budget relief to states and local governments amid the coronavirus pandemic. But Wednesday’s report by Moody’s Analytics could also help illustrate a path for bipartisan agreement in Congress on next month’s fifth, and possibly final, COVID-19 response bill. The study warns that doing nothing to address the economic perils of state layoffs and cutbacks could cost 4 million jobs. It also says that significantly less money is needed than what’s being called for by House Democrats, who passed almost $1 trillion in help for states and local governments as part of a $3.5 trillion rescue package last month.

“US inmates got virus relief checks, and IRS wants them back” via Rebecca Boone of The Associated Press — Hundreds of thousands of dollars in coronavirus relief payments have been sent to people behind bars across the country, and now the IRS is asking state officials to help claw back the cash that the federal tax agency says was mistakenly sent. The legislation authorizing the payments doesn’t specifically exclude jail or prison inmates, and the IRS has refused to say exactly what legal authority it has to retrieve the money. On its website, it points to the unrelated Social Security Act, which bars incarcerated people from receiving certain old-age and survivor insurance benefit payments. Tax attorney Kelly Erb, who’s written about the issue on her website, says there’s no legal basis for asking for the checks back.

— MORE CORONA —

“Chinese COVID-19 vaccines cleared for final testing in U.A.E.” via Bloomberg — A Chinese state-owned vaccine developer secured regulatory approval to test its coronavirus shots in the United Arab Emirates, making it one of the first among a slew of global efforts to get the green light for the final stage of human trials. Beijing-based China National Biotec Group Co. was awarded approval to conduct Phase III trials for its COVID-19 vaccines. The world’s fast-developing vaccine programs are moving into the final stage of testing before they are approved for inoculation for the general public. Chinese companies have had to look for places with active virus outbreaks to complete the final stage of human testing, which requires thousands of people. The low number of cases in China has made it unfeasible for them to conduct such trials at home.

“U.K. must prepare for second wave of pandemic, doctors warn” via Jill Ward of Bloomberg — Health leaders are calling on the U.K. government to prepare for a possible second wave of the coronavirus, just as Prime Minister Boris Johnson relaxes the country’s lockdown measures. Johnson’s government has come under increasing criticism for acting too late to control the spread of the pandemic, with Britain now suffering the highest death toll from the virus in Europe. In a letter published in the British Medical Journal, doctors warned that local flare-ups are likely and a second wave is a real risk. Preparing for that possibility is now urgent, as is a review of national preparedness, they said.

“Sweden’s COVID-19 expert says ‘world went mad’ with lockdowns” via Niclas Rolander of Bloomberg — The man behind Sweden’s controversial COVID-19 strategy, Anders Tegnell, has characterized lockdowns imposed across much of the globe as a form of “madness” that flies in the face of what is known about handling viral outbreaks. Tegnell admits he misjudged the deadly potential of the coronavirus in its early stages, but has refused to consider abandoning his strategy. He says restricting movement to the radical extent seen across much of the globe can create other problems, including increased domestic abuse, loneliness and mass unemployment.

“That big vacation you scrapped is already selling out for next summer” via Nancy Keates of The Wall Street Journal — Deborah Pilla’s summer travel is all planned and booked. Next summer, that is. Pilla, a retired pediatric dentist from New York, was supposed to go to Russia with her husband and another couple in April. When the coronavirus pandemic made that impossible, she rescheduled the exact same itinerary, including private tours and hotel

— SMOLDERING —

“3 Georgia men indicted on murder charges in killing of Ahmaud Arbery” via The Associated Press — A prosecutor announced that three men have been indicted on murder charges in the killing of Arbery. Prosecutor Joyette Holmes said a Glynn County grand jury has indicted Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. on charges including malice and felony murder in the death of the African American man. In addition to malice murder and felony murder charges, the McMichaels and Bryan each are charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

“Police in misconduct cases stay on force through arbitration” via Martha Bellisle of The Associated Press — A Florida sergeant was let go six times for using excessive force and stealing from suspects. These officers and hundreds of others across the country were fired, sometimes repeatedly, for violating policies but got their jobs back after appealing their cases to an arbitrator who overturned their discipline. The killing of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer sparked weeks of protests and calls for reforms, but experts say arbitration can block those efforts. Arbitration, the appeals process used by most law enforcement agencies, contributes to officer misconduct, limits public oversight and dampens morale, said Loyola University Chicago law professor Stephen Rushin, who last year published a study on arbitration in the University of Pennsylvania Law Review.

“What went so wrong in the Senate’s failed attempt to pass a bill on policing reform?” via Amber Phillips of The Washington Post — Did Senate Democrats just block a Republican policing bill on Wednesday to make Republicans look weak on such an important issue to many Americans going into November? Or are Republicans putting up a thin bill that will not solve the problems and then castigating Democrats for not moving forward on it? Police restructuring is not totally dead. But it is hard to see how both sides will ever compromise on a piece of legislation that could pass the Republican-controlled Senate, make it through the Democratic-controlled House and get signed by Trump.

“GOP lawmakers launch new attacks on Black Lives Matter protesters” via Michael Brice-Saddler of The Washington Post — A Congressman from Minnesota said that those aligned with Black Lives Matter in protest of police brutality are “at war” with “Western culture,” language that advocacy groups note has long been used to promote White nationalism. “The Democrat ‘Black Lives Matter’ Party, along with armies of rioters, are at war with our country, our beliefs and Western culture,” Rep. Jim Hagedorn wrote Tuesday. Matt Gaetz addressed a crowd of young conservatives in Phoenix, where he decried calls to defund police agencies and expressed dismay over the actions of some protesters.

“Wisconsin state senator attacked by protesters as demonstrations in Madison turn violent” via Allyson Chiu of The Washington Post — State Sen. Tim Carpenter said that he had been heading to the State Capitol to work late Tuesday when he stopped to snap a photo of the protesters. “I don’t know what happened … all I did was stop and take a picture … and the next thing I’m getting five-six punches, getting kicked in the head,” said Carpenter. He also said he may have a concussion and fractured nose in addition to a bruised eye, sore ribs and back. Protesters, however, said the lawmaker provoked them.

“Indian River school district bans Confederate flag in new code of conduct” via News Channel 8 — The School District of Indian River County voted 4-0 in approval of the new code of conduct. Merchon Green, the chairman of the school district’s Equity Committee, explained this is something the community has been urging the school board to do for years. “If NASCAR can ban the Confederate flag, surely the School District of Indian River County can,” Green said. She explained that board members in 2017 considered a ban, but due to concerns over freedom of expression, a ban never made it on the books. This comes after years of issues related to the flag on school campuses.

“Commissioners vote to keep Confederate Flag flying in Walton County” via Tom McLaughlin of the NWF Daily News — A call to remove the Confederate Flag that has flown at the Walton County Courthouse since the Civil Rights era was rejected Tuesday by the county commission in a 3-2 vote. Commissioners Danny Glidewell, Trey Nick and Melanie Nipper voted against a proposal to retire the flag. The motion was put forward by Commission Chairman Bill Chapman and followed pleas from several residents who said they see the flag as emblematic of past and present racism. “That flag has always been a symbol of hatred, bigotry, racism and discrimination,” said Anthony Johnson. The courthouse flag, which was initially raised in 1964 “in clear resistance to the Civil Rights Act and Martin Luther King,” according to resident Michael Bowden, has come under fire before.

“NAACP, ACLU and Hillsborough police leaders announce agreement” via Anastasia Dawson of the Tampa Bay Times — A month of nonstop protests against police brutality and racial injustice brought together these groups: The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, the American Civil Liberties Union and Hillsborough County’s law enforcement leaders. Their discussions led to the countywide police reforms that were unveiled at a Wednesday news conference. Every agency agreed to implement a list of policy changes the community groups brought to the table. And every agency agreed to adopt the same policy language, which would mean nearly all of Hillsborough’s law enforcement officers would follow the same policies.

“Charges against FIU student protesters dropped after 911 call gets released” via the Miami Herald — The four protesters arrested near Florida International University’s main campus are no longer facing charges of unlawful assembly. In a 911 call first reported by WLRN, the caller said that a lady was jumping in front of cars on the road.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Oil spill 2010: Charlie Crist looks back” via Dave Dunwoody of WUWF — In 2010, Crist was the state’s Republican chief executive. Crist made several visits to Pensacola Beach that summer, meeting a number of times with workers in hazmat suits cleaning up the beaches. Meeting with both elected officials and residents, Crist’s message was staying calm and handling the problems, working both hard and smart in a team effort. “All of us are guilty because our cars use it, but there are alternatives that we need to be moving toward,” said Crist during an event in 2010. Crist’s call for a special session to ban offshore drilling was considered bad timing when, many said, fishermen, hoteliers and restaurateurs were worried about making the upcoming payroll.

“More than 13,000 federal workers face a possible furlough of 30 days or longer” via Eric Yoder of The Washington Post — Three-fourths of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services workforce — more than 13,000 employees — could be told as soon as Wednesday that they face extended furloughs starting Aug. 3 that would cut off their salaries and severely curtail the agency’s work, the union representing the employees has said. The agency has said it will need to take that action unless it receives a cash infusion from Congress. Officials with the American Federation of Government Employees said that USCIS management told them Tuesday that notices of potential furloughs will be sent between Wednesday and July 3, under government personnel rules requiring advance notice when a furlough is projected to last 30 days or more.

— STATEWIDE —

“DeSantis nails down teacher pay increases” via Ana Ceballos of the News Service of Florida — After warning of big-budget vetoes because of the coronavirus pandemic, DeSantis secured the fate of one major spending item: teacher pay increases. He signed into law a measure that sets the stage for spending $500 million to try to boost the minimum salaries of classroom teachers to at least $47,500 and to give raises to veteran teachers. “It was quite a challenge to make sure that even though we fought for it, we would be able to do it,” DeSantis said. “People said after COVID-19 that this shouldn’t happen or that we shouldn’t do this anymore. But today, it’s happening. Promise made, promise kept,” Rob Bradley said.

Looming ‘Red Wedding’ worries lobbying corps — When DeSantis releases his veto list, lobbyists could be among the hardest hit. As reported by Matt Dixon of POLITICO Florida, lobbyists are bracing themselves for a record-setting veto list that has the potential to put their client contracts at risk. While policy-focused groups hire representation to get bills passed, many lobbyists are retained to get a line item into the budget, and if it gets crossed out they could be cash strapped. If so, cutting their lobbyist budget could be their first move. “People are scared this is going to be like Black Friday for the lobbying industry with a mass exodus of clients,” one lobbyist said.

“Budget questions loom for disabilities programs” via Christine Sexton of the News Service of Florida — The bigger question is whether DeSantis will veto $128 million in new funding that Senate President Bill Galvano helped put in the state’s upcoming budget for disabilities programs. Advocates say the increased funding is necessary to implement one of the bills (SB 82), which makes changes in how the state’s Medicaid-funded “iBudget” program operates. Valerie Breen, executive director of the Florida Developmental Disabilities Council, sent a letter in May asking DeSantis to spare the additional funds as he uses his line-item veto power to trim the budget. Her group, which includes state Agency for Persons with Disabilities Director Barbara Palmer, has not heard back from the administration.

“DOT tries different approach for DeSantis toll road” via Phil Fernandez of the Naples Daily News — In its most recent public meeting related to a Southwest Florida expressway, the state Department of Transportation decided to focus on how the massive highway would help expand broadband. In response, nobody was captivated enough by the performance to fling nickels into the metal cups DOT officials were seemingly holding out. Instead, they once again heard from most participants that the unneeded pavement, possibly following rural State Road 29, would slash through some of the most pristine lands left on the peninsula and prime Florida panther habitat while increasing urban sprawl. Unlike all or nearly all major transportation endeavors, the idea for these didn’t come from planners or engineers.

“Reappointments of university presidents confirmed” via the News Service of Florida — The state university system’s Board of Governors has confirmed the reappointments of the presidents of Florida Atlantic University, Florida Polytechnic University and New College of Florida. Trustees at each of the schools recently approved one-year extensions for Florida Atlantic President John Kelly, Florida Polytechnic President Randy Avent and New College President Donal O’Shea. But reappointments are subject to confirmation by the system’s Board of Governors.

“VISIT FLORIDA approves budget, but more money eyed” via Jim Turner of the News Service of Florida — The VISIT FLORIDA Board of Directors approved more than $42 million for tourism marketing as part of a $108 million operating budget for next fiscal year. However, a lot more money might be needed to offset the coronavirus’s massive damage to the tourism and hospitality industries, according to board member Carol Dover. Dover, president and CEO of the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association, said she has already mentioned to DeSantis the need for VISIT FLORIDA to get additional marketing dollars if lawmakers are called into a Special Session to address budget impacts of COVID-19. “I said $50 million isn’t even enough when it’s under normal circumstances.”

“Florida enacts heat stroke protections for student-athletes” via Bobby Caina Calvan and Brendan Farrington of The Associated Press — A new law, known as the Zachary Martin Act, was among 23 bills signed by DeSantis late Tuesday. Public schools will be required to have a tub or other large container filled with cold water at the sidelines during all games and practices. Schools also will be required to have defibrillators to resuscitate stricken athletes. The new law also requires schools to train personnel on how to recognize signs of heat-related ailments, including potentially deadly heat strokes, and to take lifesaving actions.

Wait, what? — “Injunction overturned in lawmaker stalking case” via Jim Saunders of the News Service of Florida — Citing First Amendment rights, an appeals court overturned an injunction that state Sen. Lauren Book obtained because of alleged cyberstalking and harassment by an activist who opposes laws dealing with sex-offender registries. The full 4th District Court of Appeal, in an 8-3 ruling, said a Broward County circuit judge improperly granted an injunction that, in part, was designed to prevent Derek Warren Logue from having contact with Book and from publishing any statement threatening her. Book pointed to actions by Logue at events in Tallahassee and New York and online posts in seeking the injunction.

“Miami filmmaker’s video rips State Attorney over inmate death probe. He backs her foe.” via David Ovalle and David Smiley of the Miami Herald — Miami filmmaker Billy Corben released a brief video attacking one of his most frequent targets: long-standing State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle, who is up for reelection in August. In specific, the graphic two-minute video rips Fernandez Rundle for declining to pursue criminal charges in the death of Darren Rainey, a Black mentally ill inmate who died in a hot prison shower at the Dade Correctional Institution in June 2012. The video comes as some Black Lives Matter protesters have focused on Fernandez Rundle’s record of prosecuting law enforcement officers. The video includes gruesome photos of Rainey’s body after his death, alleging he was scalded to death.

8 years ago today, a mentally ill man #DarrenRainey was locked in a scalding hot shower by Miami-Dade prison guards and boiled to death. Prosecutor @KathyFndzRundle covered up his murder. Vote Melba Pearson for Miami-Dade State Attorney: https://t.co/oKWnCx81Nh #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/42nPzk4II4 — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) June 23, 2020

One of Anthony Sabatini’s clients — “Seminole Tax Collector Joel Greenberg resigns after federal stalking charges” via Martin E. Comas of the Orlando Sentinel — Seminole County Tax Collector Greenberg, who was arrested at his home and indicted on charges that he stalked a political opponent, resigned Wednesday, officials said. DeSantis is expected to name an interim tax collector to serve the remainder of Greenberg’s term — or through December 2020 — “in the very near future,” said attorney Brian Bieber, a partner with Gray Robinson law firm, which represents the Tax Collector’s Office. However, he did not give a date. In the meantime, Cynthia Torres, Seminole’s deputy tax collector, will take over the role of tax collector, according to Bieber.

“Winter Park to ban commercial electric scooters, bikes” via Lisa Marie Garza of the Orlando Sentinel — Winter Park banned commercially-operated electric bicycles and scooters within city limits, preventing rental companies like Lime or Spin from operating there. Commissioners unanimously passed the ordinance. Mayor Steve Leary was absent from the meeting. The city said it has been approached by multiple rental companies to set up e-bikes and scooters, including in its prominent shopping and dining districts such as Park Avenue and Hannibal Square. A recent request was a pitch to allow for a multipassenger “bar” that lets users pedal around town seated around a table that is steered by a driver and manned by a bartender.

“Keys jail deputy arrested for double-dipping job scam, sheriff’s office says” via Gwen Filosa of FL Keys News — A Florida Keys jail deputy was arrested on a warrant for grand theft after her bosses said she got a job in Palm Beach County while on sick leave from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Jasmyn Parke Acevedo, didn’t venture outside of her wheelhouse in getting another job while still on Monroe’s payroll, police said. She went to work in Palm Beach as a jail deputy, too. “She went out and got the exact same job that she was saying she was too sick to do,” said Adam Linhardt, the Monroe sheriff’s office spokesman. “It’s an egregious case.” Acevedo was arrested June 19 and released early the next day after posting a $2,500 surety bond.

“Police probe death at Sigma Alpha Epsilon house after reports of accidental fall from roof” via Jeff Burlew and Byron Dobson of the Tallahassee Democrat — A former Florida State University student was found dead Wednesday morning outside the Sigma Alpha Epsilon house, prompting police to investigate reports he fell from the roof in an accident. Two members of the fraternity, who did not provide their names, told the Tallahassee Democrat someone fell from the roof of the frat house at 415 W. College Ave. Lt. John Baker, a spokesman for the FSU Police Department, said the victim was a 21-year-old former student. The department did not release his name. Baker said officers got a call between 6:30 and 6:45 a.m. after a city meter reader discovered the body outside on the west side of the house.

Rest In Peace — “Tom Kelly, former Post Editor, dies at 84” via Eliot Kleinberg of The Palm Beach Post — Kelly, who from 1973 to 1987 helped to lead The Palm Beach Post through a key period in its growth, died Sunday at 84 in West Palm Beach, his family said. Kelly “set the groundwork to turn The Post from a scrappy mid-size newspaper into one of the best newspapers of its size in the country,” Jan Tuckwood, a longtime Post senior editor and now director of revenue content, wrote Monday. And Kelly wrote in his Jan. 18, 1987, farewell column that in just two decades, “The Post has gone from ‘little paper’ to ‘good little paper’ to ‘good middle-sized paper’ to ‘good-and-getting better metropolitan paper.’ ” But, he wrote, “After more than 32 consecutive years of newspapering, the time seems right for me to take one step back from the tyranny of endless deadlines, get to know my wife and sons better and decide how to spend the rest of my working life productively.”

— LOBBY REGS —

— 2020 —

“Joe Biden takes dominant lead as voters reject Trump on virus and race” via Alex Burns, Jonathan Martin and Matt Stevens of The New York Times — Biden has taken a commanding lead over Trump in the 2020 race, building a wide advantage among women and nonwhite voters and making deep inroads with some traditionally Republican-leaning groups that have shifted away from Mr. Trump following his ineffective response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new national poll of registered voters by The New York Times and Siena College. Biden is currently ahead of Trump by 14 percentage points, garnering 50 percent of the vote compared with 36 percent for Trump. That is among the most dismal showings of Trump’s presidency, and a sign that he is the clear underdog right now in his fight for a second term.

“Political donors linked to China won access to Trump, GOP” via Brian Spegele of The Wall Street Journal — Soon after Donald Trump took office, people with ties to the Chinese state poured hundreds of thousands of dollars into his reelection bid to get close to and potentially influence the new president. The effort had early success in gaining access for those involved, helping them meet the president or top Republicans at fundraisers or at an internal GOP leadership meeting. It reveals how China seeks to build inroads into U.S. politics, gather information on U.S. leaders and if possible affect policymaking.

“Karen Bass is being vetted as part of Joe Biden’s vice presidential search” via Sean Sullivan of The Washington Post — Bass, the chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, is under consideration by Biden’s campaign as a potential running mate amid pressure on him to put an African American woman on the ticket. Bass, a former speaker of the California Assembly who has served in Congress since 2011, is the lead architect of a sweeping House Democratic police overhaul bill. She has emerged as one of the most prominent African American women in politics in the wake of several high-profile killings of unarmed Black people that sparked nationwide protests.

“How diverse is Joe Biden’s 2020 staff? His campaign won’t say.” via Ruby Cramer and Henry J. Gomez of BuzzFeed — “Look at my staff,” Biden said in December. The subject of diversity had come up in an NPR interview: Only white candidates had qualified for the next Democratic debate, one of the last before the start of the primary, and the reporter asked if Biden would commit to selecting a person of color as his running mate. He looked equal parts frustrated by the question and confident in his answer. “I have the most diverse staff of anybody running. I’ve always done that.” Biden’s campaign refused to give any detail about the claim after he made it. More than six months later, he has yet to back up the assertion or provide any data on campaign staff diversity.

“Democrats confirm plans for nearly all-virtual convention” via Bill Barrow of The Associated Press — Democrats will hold an almost entirely virtual presidential nominating convention Aug. 17-20 in Milwaukee using live broadcasts and online streaming, party officials said Wednesday. Joe Biden plans to accept the presidential nomination in person, but it remains to be seen whether there will be a significant in-person audience there to see it. The Democratic National Committee said in a statement that official business, including the votes to nominate Biden and his yet-to-be-named running mate, will take place virtually, with delegates being asked not to travel to Milwaukee. Democrats had offered strong signals before Wednesday that they’d curtail convention activities, including when Party Chairman Tom Perez pushed back the original convention dates in mid-July.

“K Street may mostly skip political conventions this year” via Kate Ackley of Roll Call — Lobbyists from K Street’s biggest firms and associations may end up skipping this year’s political conventions, as they grapple with fears of the coronavirus and fallout from related location and date changes. Discombobulated from all the uncertainty, the influence sector’s plans, with conventions set to begin in about two months, are totally in flux. Typically, this close to the nominating conventions, lobbyists would have booked hotel rooms, arranged for event spaces to host receptions and scored passes to attend high-profile speeches, including those of the party nominees. Not this year.

“Why does voting during the pandemic seem to be going badly in so many places?” via Amber Phillips of The Washington Post — Voting in primaries disrupted by the pandemic has caused some big messes. New York’s primary Tuesday had long lines that are typical for the state, but also plenty of voters saying they went to a polling location because they didn’t get their absentee ballots. What does all this mean for November, when the pandemic could still be raging? That’s not something we can answer yet. But we can walk through with experts what happened in some of the most problematic primaries so far to get a better understanding of whether it can be fixed.

— CONVENTION COUNTDOWN —

“Dear America, Jacksonville is better than its leaders” via Nate Monroe of The Florida Times-Union — This is Jacksonville in a nutshell: In a moment of profound social upheaval largely centered around the relationship between the police and the policed, as well as a budget-busting economic recession that has public agencies looking for ways to cut back, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams proposed an increase in his budget next year. Really? Even in a town accustomed to tone-deaf leaders, Williams crossed a special threshold. Then there’s the Mayor, Lenny Curry, whose chief concern for the next 60-something days will be event planning. Recession? Hurricane season? The pandemic? The job of running daily a massive and diverse city? All must take a back seat to rolling the red carpet out for the National Republican Convention.

“In Jacksonville, can RNC ‘coexist’ with anniversary of a racist attack?” via Kirby Wilson and Margo Snipe of the Tampa Bay Times — Aug. 27 was already starred on the Jacksonville calendar. Then the city learned Trump was coming to town. Trump is scheduled to accept the Republican presidential nomination in Jacksonville on the 60th anniversary of Ax Handle Saturday, a notorious race riot in the city. On that day in 1960, hundreds of angry white people chased and beat demonstrators from the local NAACP Youth Council who sat at white-only lunch counters in an act of resistance. About 50 people were injured, and more than 60 were arrested, most of them Black.

— MORE FROM THE TRAIL —

“To invest or not to invest: Adam Hattersley portfolio creates new spat in CD 15 Democratic primary” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Alan Cohn’s campaign is launching a new line of attack on his Democratic rival in Florida’s 15th Congressional District, this time drawing a distinction on the environment. Hattersley invested in fossil fuel companies and previously accepted a top dollar contribution from TECO, a Tampa-based energy company and subsidiary of Canada-based Emera. “If you believe we should stop burning coal and ban fracking, that we need bold action to combat climate change, that we need to transition to renewable energy, but are using your money to invest in companies who are working against all of those goals and whose profitability hinges on those things never happening — you are complicit in the destruction of our planet,” Cohn said.

“Alcee Hastings, Ron Klein among 11 new endorsements for Tina Polsky in SD 29” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Hastings and Klein are among a new group backing Polsky‘s bid for Senate District 29. “I have seen Tina’s commitment to bringing economic development to all parts of Palm Beach County — including the Glades,” Hastings said in a Wednesday statement. “I know that in the state Senate, she will be a steadfast advocate for job creation and economic development in rural areas.” Polsky currently represents House District 81, which covers much of the same territory as SD 29. She swapped over to the SD 29 race after incumbent Democratic Sen. Kevin Rader declined to pursue a second term. Sen. Bobby Powell and Palm Beach County Commissioners Mary Lou Berger and Melissa McKinlay also announced they would endorse Polsky Wednesday.

“Ray Rodrigues nabs Florida police union endorsement” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The Florida Police Benevolent Association is endorsing Rodrigues. As Republicans in the state rally around a “law and order” message, the endorsement could play a significant role in the race. “We are proud to endorse Ray Rodrigues for Florida Senate District 27,” reads a letter from Matt Puckett, executive director of the state PBA. “He has demonstrated a strong commitment to the men and women of law enforcement and corrections. We know he has our back.” Rodrigues faces a primary challenge from fellow state lawmaker Heather Fitzenhagen. Rodrigues through his eight years in the Florida House has often sided with law enforcement on high-profile issues, sharing an opposition to legalizing marijuana for recreational use, for example.

“Stonewall Democrats of Pinellas endorse Mark Oliver in HD 70” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — The Stonewall Democrats of Pinellas County is endorsing Oliver for House District 70. The LGBT wing of the local party picked Oliver out of a four-way field. “It has been a long time since our District has had such a strong candidate such as Mark. He is the one who will be the best advocate for the LGBTQ+ community,” said Susan McGrath, president of the Stonewall Democrats of Pinellas and immediate past chair of the Pinellas Democratic Party. He was previously running in House District 59 to succeed Adam Hattersley who is leaving office to run for Congress.

— “Meet Mamie ‘Dee’ Melvin, a Democrat running for House District 33” via Jason Delgado of Florida Politics

— TOP OPINION —

“Why would Europe want American visitors right now?” via Andreas Kluth of Bloomberg Opinion — So the European Union, which has largely controlled the spread of COVID-19 and understandably wants to keep it that way, is deciding whom to let into its borders come July 1. And the list of approved countries, to be released next week, will apparently not include the U.S. Many Americans will be outraged. Trump is sure to have a hissy fit. A glance down the list, which is still being drawn up and will be reviewed every 14 days based on new epidemiological data, will only make Americans madder. How dare those Europeans treat us like Brazilians and Russians, who’ll also be restricted? Even China, the origin of what Trump calls the “Kung flu,” made the cut.

— OPINIONS —

“If any place needs help with COVID-19, it’s our jails and prisons” via The Palm Beach Post editorial board — In a state that’s seeing a surge in coronavirus infections, the latest count of virus cases behind bars is also on the upswing. According to the Florida Department of Corrections, there are more than 1,600 cases in 13 “hotspot” facilities. Palm Beach County’s South Bay Correctional Facility stands out in particular. More than 215 inmates tested positive for the virus, as have 60 staff members, the highest for any prison in Florida. The virus continues to spread in county jails, too. The numbers are small when compared to the general population, but we’re still talking about a vulnerable population confined to close quarters, many from impoverished backgrounds, and have underlying health conditions.

“Natishia June: Racial disparities in Florida’s criminal justice system are shameful” via Florida Politics — The numbers don’t lie: racism and discrimination are prevalent in Florida’s criminal justice system and the disparities in Florida are greater than those across the nation. The state needs reform, not just for Black people but many others caught in the ineffective, dangerous and increasingly expensive system. Clearly there is much work to be done and it appears our state lawmakers are not in a hurry to make the necessary changes. The Senate is willing, but House leadership has resisted any real reform. In failing to act, lawmakers are perpetuating a racially discriminatory system that disrupts too many families and costs many Black Floridians the prime, productive years of their lives, while costing taxpayers more and more money every year.

— TODAY’S SUNRISE —

Florida didn’t just break the record for newly reported COVID-19 cases — we smashed it. The Department of Health added another 5,500 confirmed cases Wednesday: That’s 1,400 more than the previous record set Saturday.

Also, on today’s Sunrise:

— Gov. DeSantis has been doing his best to downplay the significance of the new cases. But people in the north are noticing Florida’s spike in COVID-19 cases. Governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have each signed emergency orders imposing a 14-day quarantine on anyone traveling there from Florida, as well as from eight other states that have seen a surge in coronavirus infections.

— Coincidentally, in the early days of the pandemic, Florida did the same thing to travelers from New York. Now, their numbers are going down while ours are going up. As they say, payback is a b***h.

— Officials at VISIT FLORIDA are making plans to lure tourists back to the Sunshine State, starting with a $13 million marketing plan targeting Floridians an urging them to consider staycations. They’re also asking the Governor and Legislature to double its $50 million budget.

— The pandemic has spawned a whole new series of scams; Attorney GeneralMoody says there’s a new one making the rounds — con artists claiming the government will pay you to stay inside.

— DeSantis holds a ceremonial signing for the teacher pay bill he championed in the Legislature; he says there’s enough money to move Florida to the Top 5 in starting pay for teachers. He insists he will not make any reductions in the pay plan because of COVID-19.

— The battle over a congressional seat in Miami moves to a Tallahassee courtroom. Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Giménez faces a lawsuit from a fellow Republican claiming the Mayor should be barred from the primary because his name was misspelled on the check used to pay the official qualifying fee.

— Checking in with a Florida Woman who is suing her neighbor over a paternity test — for a goat.

To listen, click on the image below:

“Eiffel Tower to reopen after longest closure since WWII” via The Associated Press — Workers are preparing the Eiffel Tower for reopening next week, after the coronavirus pandemic led to the iconic Paris landmark’s longest closure since World War II. France’s tourism industry is opening back up, but the 324-meter tall wrought-iron tower won’t immediately welcome visitors the way it did before the country went into lockdown in March. Only limited numbers of people will be allowed in when the Eiffel Tower opens again on June 25. Elevators to the top will be out of service, at least at first, and only the first and second floors will be accessible to the public. Everyone over 11 years old will be required to wear face masks, and crowd control measures will be in place. A stringent cleaning operation is in place and will continue daily from next week.

___

