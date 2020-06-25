Connect with us

Influence

Gov. DeSantis appoints two to the UF Board of Trustees

Headlines Influence

Gov. DeSantis approves school voucher program expansion

Headlines Influence

Andrew Gillum’s political committee spends another $89K in legal fees in 12-day span

Influence

Eight judges appointed or elevated in Florida courts

Headlines Influence

Poll: Climate change concerns Floridians even in the face of COVID-19

Influence

Ballard Partners reels in aquaculture giant Atlantic Sapphire
An evening view of UF's Century Tower and University Auditorium.

Influence

Gov. DeSantis appoints two to the UF Board of Trustees

Richard Cole appointed. Rahul Patel reappointed.

on

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced he had appointed Rahul Patel and Richard Cole to the University of Florida Board of Trustees.

Patel was reappointed to the board seat he has held since 2015. Outside of his role as a trustee, the Atlanta native is a partner at law firm King & Spalding, where he works as co-head of the firm’s global private equity practice and also serves on the firm’s governing policy committee. He also holds a seat on the board of Crawford & Company, a publicly traded company.

Patel is double alumnus of UF, earning his bachelor’s and juris doctorate at the flagship university. When he was awarded his undergraduate degree, he was named “Outstanding Male Graduate” by the UF College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

He is also a past president of the University of Florida National Alumni Association and the University of Florida Law School Alumni Council.

Cole, meanwhile, is a new appointment to the UF Board of Trustees.

The Miami resident is also an attorney. Since 1997 he has worked as managing partner at Cole, Scott & Kissane, P.A., one of the largest law firms in Florida.

Cole has been a member of the Dade County Bar Association since 1974 and previously served as president of its board of directors. Additionally, he served on the executive committee of the Leukemia Association of Dade County from 2013 until 2017.

He is also a UF alumnus, earning his bachelor’s degree in business administration and his law degree at the Gainesville-based institution.

Cole’s appointment and Patel’s reappointment are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Beyond the veil: What face mask requirements are in place in Florida?