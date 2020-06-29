Connect with us

Headlines Influence

Gov. DeSantis cuts $2 million prison improvement master plan

Headlines Influence

Where's the beef? Ron DeSantis slaughters funding for cattle research

Headlines Influence

Amid budget slashes, Governor approves $8 million for ‘Alyssa’s Alert’ school alarm system

Headlines Influence

Gov. DeSantis signs corona-impacted state budget; vetoes more than $1 billion

Headlines Influence

Randolph Bracy celebrates budgeting win for HBCUs

Headlines Presidential

Distancing from Donald Trump? Some Republicans step up critiques

Headlines

Gov. DeSantis cuts $2 million prison improvement master plan

The plan would have laid a path forward to bring facilities into the 21st century.

on

One of the many fatalities of this year’s historic budget vetoes is $2 million intended to develop a master plan to modernize the state’s correctional infrastructure.

The project was a priority for Sen. Jeff Brandes, who says deteriorating correctional facilities across Florida are “barely habitable” for the state’s 90,000 inmates. The St. Petersburg Republican earned a win out in this Session’s budget conferences after House members acceded to the Senate’s proposal.

Lawmakers sought a formal vision to upgrade the state’s aging facilities with practical improvements like air conditioning and even going as far as to relocate prisons to more populated areas to draw from a broader talent pool of officers and staff.

“These problems aren’t going to go away, they’re only going to get worse over time,” Brandes told Florida Politics.

A private contractor was to return a multi-year master plan to the Department of Corrections (DOC) by June 30, 2021, that would have included a prioritized list of physical and staffing needs.

Brandes called the current maintenance allocations “fingers in the dike” of issues. The oldest of the state’s correctional facilities is more than 100 years old.

The funding would have come from the Privately Operated Institutions Inmate Welfare Trust Fund.

While DOC lost on that opportunity, it did secure correctional officer pay raises through a retention plan based on years of service. Officers with less than two years of experience would get a raise of $500 while those with two to five five years would get a $1,500 bump and officers with five or more years would see a $2,500 increase.

DeSantis also retained $17.3 million for a pilot program to transition officers from 12-hour shifts to 8.5-hour shifts as requested by DOC Secretary Mark Inch. Lawmakers agreed to reduce the length of a quarter of correctional officers’ shifts during the trial run.

The Governor also cut $28 million in reserves for hepatitis C treatment DOC argues is unnecessary in its legal battle over treating asymptomatic inmates with the infectious virus.

Brandes says he’ll try again next year to get the master plan approved.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Renzo Downey covers the Florida Legislature for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering the Texas House of Representatives for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at renzo@floridapolitics.com and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Beyond the veil: What face mask requirements are in place in Florida?