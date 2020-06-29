Gov. DeSantis signs corona-impacted state budget; vetoes more than $1 billion

Gov. Ron DeSantis has made his decision on the state’s spending plan that kicks in Wednesday.

Earlier this month, the Governor cautioned his decision would be the “veto equivalent of the Red Wedding” in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. And that warning came true Monday with more than $1 billion in cuts from the Legislature’s proposal.

That sum, larger than anticipated, is the biggest budget veto made by a governor in the state’s history.

As the economic realities of the pandemic began to set in over the final days of the 2020 Legislative Session, lawmakers reworked the budget to a plan worth $93.2 billion. But with tourism disappearing and back-to-back monthly revenue reports showing massive shortfalls to the tune of $1.66 billion, the apparent surplus vanished into a $1.46 billion deficit.

“We always knew that we could see an economic downturn, but I don’t think we necessarily forecast the economy simply stopping for a time,” DeSantis told reporters.

After asking the Legislature to wait months before sending him the budget to allow time for Congress to act and for data to trickle in, lawmakers formally presented DeSantis with their plan on June 17. The May revenue report, which was released Friday, was the last piece of the puzzle the Governor was waiting for.

While several of the Governor’s priorities got nixed in the budget cuts DeSantis preserved his number one priority, teacher pay raises. On Wednesday, he signed the legislation outlining the pay raise program and confirmed its finding with his signature Monday.

In total, the Governor cut $550 million from items included in his own $91.4 billion budget proposal from the fall. Of the victims are the job growth grant fund, universities of distinction, a new 2nd District Court of Appeals courthouse in Pinellas County and a several smaller member projects.

“As the reality changes, I think we all have to recognize that none of us are going to get everything that we want, so I thought that it was important that I was stepping up to the plate on that as well,” he said.

The Governor’s vetoes leave $6 billion in reserves.

Cuts were also made to recurring spending as the Governor sought to buffer future budgets against the lasting effect of the pandemic. About half of the vetos come from general revenue while the other half comes from trust funds.

“Nobody has ever made more vetos than I did right here,” said DeSantis. “I’m convinced we’ll be able to weather the storm.”

State agencies are also saving $800 million bringing total unallocated general revenue for the 2021-2022 fiscal year to $2.3 billion.

The state worker pay raise is included in the budget, as is the corrections pay increase and pilot program to transition corrections officers from 12 hour workdays to 8.5 hours.

There are significant investments in environmental areas: this budget retains $322 million for Everglades restoration, $50 million for springs, $40 million for alternative water supplies.

The Sadowski Affordable Housing Trust Fund also survives, but is supplemented with $250 million in CARES Act dollars to keep it fully funded.

Most health care initiatives survived the budget vetoes, a new priority in light of the pandemic. Some provider increases that had already received increases received the main cuts from that silo.

But while the current quarter may be the worst quarter in the state’s history, Florida Chamber of Commerce chief economist and research director Jerry Parrish predicts the economy will rebound throughout the year. He expected manufacturing and construction to bounce back while tourism and new industries take a slower recovery route.

With prospects of a second CARES Act coming from Congress later in the year, DeSantis said further federal relief funds should only supplement revenue lost directly because of the budget, not financial troubles states were already facing.

“I think that that lost revenue was something that was a result of the national policy in terms of how to do the pandemic,” he said, “so if they want to deal with that, obviously, I would be supportive of doing it.”

Outgoing House Speaker José Oliva praised the “appropriate and decisive action” to make the billion dollar “savings.”

“The Governor knows that we cannot tax and spend our way out of recession,” Oliva said in a statement. “Today’s reality is a stark reminder that in times of plenty, saving for a rainy day is the only responsible use of the excess.”

The Everglades Foundation and CEO Eric Eikenberg thanked DeSantis for preserving the Everglades restoration funds.

“As our economy recovers from the effects of a global pandemic, the last thing we need is another toxic blue-green algae and red tide crisis, both of which have negative impacts on human health and cause respiratory issues,” Eikenberg said. “This funding has always been important, but it is more important now as we deal with the Coronavirus and its devastating health and economic impacts.”

And Melanie Brown-Woofter, president and CEO of Florida Behavioral Health Association, thanked the Governor for maintaining the majority of the projects for their more than 70 member organizations. She extended that gratitude to First Lady Casey DeSantis, who has been a proponent of mental health services.

Only first-time projects for their organization received cuts.

“Now more than ever, preserving this funding allows providers across the state to offer the services that are critical for our communities,” Brown-Woofter said. “While we are all still navigating challenging and unprecedented times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, protecting mental health and substance use treatment will ensure that we are continuing to do everything we can to help Floridians in need.”

Florida Democratic Party Chair Terrie Rizzo hit DeSantis for taking President Donald Trump‘s lead on the pandemic and botching the reopening process, with Florida now seeing thousands of new cases per day, including 5,266 Monday.

“Without consulting the legislature or any elected Democratic leaders, Ron DeSantis made massive budget cuts that will impact the lives of all Floridians,” she said. “DeSantis must own the consequences of these cuts, which will inevitably hurt our schools, our children, and our families.”

Here is the Governor’s transmittal letter.