Connect with us

Headlines Tampa Bay

Gov. DeSantis axes $21M for downtown St. Pete office to house 2nd District Court of Appeals

Headlines Influence

Gov. DeSantis signs bill increasing pension contributions

Headlines Influence

House budget chair Travis Cummings backs Governor's veto decisions

Headlines SW Florida

Education funding vetoes hit Southwest Florida, including in Bill Galvano's district

Headlines Influence

Gov. DeSantis signs corona-impacted state budget; vetoes more than $1 billion

Headlines Influence

'Universities of Distinction' funding cut from state budget
Stock image via Adobe.

Headlines

Gov. DeSantis axes $21M for downtown St. Pete office to house 2nd District Court of Appeals

The plan fell victim to $1B+ in cuts fueled by a coronavirus-collapsed economy.

on

Florida’s 2nd District Court of Appeals will not get $21 million to begin plans for a new home base.

Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed the allocation Monday as part of his sweeping budget cuts prompted by massive revenue pit falls due to the coronavirus-fueled economic collapse.

Lawmakers approved $21 million to begin plans for a new office, likely in downtown St. Petersburg at the state-owned Sebring Building one Mirror Lake.

The appeals court is currently operating in leased space at a Stetson Law building near downtown Tampa after moving from its previous home in Lakeland due to unsafe air quality conditions at the aging building.

The current lease with Stetson expires in 2023, which would have given the state adequate time to secure a new permanent home.

DeSantis signed the state budget Monday, cutting more than $1 billion from the proposed $93.2 million budget. The cuts were expected, with DeSantis previously saying his budget decisions would be the “veto equivalent of the Red Wedding,” a reference to one of the most infamous episodes of Game of Thrones that say almost an entire family wiped out.

The 2nd DCA was a casualty in that effort, fueled by economic losses to the tune of $1.66 billion, largely driven by massive shortfalls in revenue as tourism all but disappeared in Florida amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The project had been lauded not only as a way to find a permanent and more suitable home for the 2nd DCA, but as a potential boon for downtown St. Pete and Mirror Lake.

Sen. Jeff Brandes, whose district is nestled within St. Pete, called the project a “truly once in a multi-generational opportunity,” one that could fundamentally reshape the Mirror Lake area, according to St. Pete Catalyst.

The building was also ideal because it was already state-owned property.

The $21 million would not have paid for the entire project, but would have laid the foundation for a jumping off point and paved the way for future appropriations to get the job done.

Monday’s veto likely delays that process.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida closes bars again as COVID-19 cases spike