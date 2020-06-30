Connect with us

Education unions back Shevrin Jones in SD 35 Democratic primary

Jones, a former teacher, is being term-limited out of the House.

on

Two major education unions — the Florida Education Association (FEA) and Broward Teachers Union (BTU) — are endorsing Rep. Shevrin Jones for Senate District 35.

Jones is one of six Democrats competing in a jam-packed field.

“As a former educator and graduate of local public schools, I could not be prouder to have the support of both FEA and BTU in our people-first campaign that’s focused on building true opportunity for all Floridians,” Jones said.

“Our teachers play a critical role in making sure kids are set on a path for lifelong success, and the ongoing public health crisis has only further underscored the importance of their work, especially when it comes to vulnerable and disadvantaged children. As a state, we must continue to support our teachers and make sure they have the resources they need to give all students a quality education. Smart investments in public education will pay off for all of us for generations to come.”

Jones has represented House District 101 for eight years and is now facing term limits. He’s competing in the Democratic primary against former Sen. Daphne Campbell, former firefighter Wilbur Harbin, Miami Gardens City Councilman Erhabor Ighodaro, former Rep. Cynthia Stafford and outgoing Rep. Barbara Watson.

That primary will take place Aug. 18.

No Republicans qualified in the contest, but write-in candidate Darien Hill did qualify at the last minute. That closed the primary to registered Democrats only.

Jones has led the contest in fundraising. He also recently secured endorsements from SEIU Florida and the Florida Alliance of Planned Parenthood Affiliates.

Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

