Education unions back Shevrin Jones in SD 35 Democratic primary

Two major education unions — the Florida Education Association (FEA) and Broward Teachers Union (BTU) — are endorsing Rep. Shevrin Jones for Senate District 35.

Jones is one of six Democrats competing in a jam-packed field.

“As a former educator and graduate of local public schools, I could not be prouder to have the support of both FEA and BTU in our people-first campaign that’s focused on building true opportunity for all Floridians,” Jones said.

“Our teachers play a critical role in making sure kids are set on a path for lifelong success, and the ongoing public health crisis has only further underscored the importance of their work, especially when it comes to vulnerable and disadvantaged children. As a state, we must continue to support our teachers and make sure they have the resources they need to give all students a quality education. Smart investments in public education will pay off for all of us for generations to come.”

Jones has represented House District 101 for eight years and is now facing term limits. He’s competing in the Democratic primary against former Sen. Daphne Campbell, former firefighter Wilbur Harbin, Miami Gardens City Councilman Erhabor Ighodaro, former Rep. Cynthia Stafford and outgoing Rep. Barbara Watson.

That primary will take place Aug. 18.

No Republicans qualified in the contest, but write-in candidate Darien Hill did qualify at the last minute. That closed the primary to registered Democrats only.

Jones has led the contest in fundraising. He also recently secured endorsements from SEIU Florida and the Florida Alliance of Planned Parenthood Affiliates.