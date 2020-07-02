Marva Johnson to boost Republican National Convention host committee

The host committee for the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville saw another high-profile addition with an established name in state politics.

The Jacksonville 2020 Host Committee announced Thursday Marva Johnson would be joining the larger committee to help with planning the event next month.

Johnson has been a familiar name statewide under both the Rick Scott and Ron DeSantis administrations, with prominent appointed positions.

She served as chairperson for the Florida State Board of Education, and currently serves on the Enterprise Florida Board. Professionally, she is a government affairs consultant for Charter Communications.

“The Jacksonville 2020 Host Committee is working around the clock to prepare for the convention and I am thrilled to join the team,” Johnson said. “The unprecedented effort taking place in Jacksonville is a shining example of what the people and businesses of Northeast Florida have to offer visitors for events of this magnitude.”

Johnson joins other late adds with statewide reputations, as the committee’s constitution continues to shake out.

Appointed late in June were three big names: Attorney General Ashley Moody, CFO Jimmy Patronis, and Jacksonville City Councilwoman LeAnna Cumber, attempts to backfill after two departures made headlines.

Leon Haley of UF Health Jacksonville, left because he wanted to focus on getting the city’s sole safety-net hospital ready for the expected impact from the RNC.

His departure proved providential, as the city has dealt with a case surge unimaginable through the crisis, with the ICU at UF Health 96% filled and the possibility of a suspension of elective surgeries on the table.

Pastor Vaughn McLaughlin of Potter’s House Church said he was included on the committee in error.

The committee, chaired by Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and lobbyist Brian Ballard, includes a number of the state’s most powerful men and women, including Ballard’s own associate, former Attorney General Pam Bondi, U.S. Reps. John Rutherford and Michael Waltz, Sens. Bill Galvano, Wilton Simpson, and Rob Bradley along with Reps. Jose Oliva, Chris Sprowls and Travis Cummings.