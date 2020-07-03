Connect with us

Florida Highway Patrol vows to enforce safe and sober driving over the Fourth of July weekend

The FHP made 2,812 arrests for driving under the influence last July

on

The Florida Highway Patrol is counseling drivers to be safe over the holiday weekend.

The Fourth of July is always a busy traffic weekend, and the Florida Highway Patrol will be conducting enforcement operations that target aggressive and impaired drivers.

Last July, there were 31,041 car accidents in Florida, and 476 involved drugs or alcohol. The FHP made 2,812 arrests for driving under the influence last July, and it is warning drivers to take safety precautions that could ultimately save their own life or those of their passengers.

“The Florida Highway Patrol is committed to ensuring Florida motorists Arrive Alive this Fourth of July weekend,” said Colonel Gene S. Spaulding, director of the Florida Highway Patrol. “If you plan on drinking this Fourth of July, ensure you have a designated driver. The life you save may be your own. If you witness an impaired driver, we encourage you to dial *FHP (347) or 911.”

The FHP provided a bunch of safety tips for people to keep in mind over the Fourth of July weekend, but first and foremost is to never drive impaired. That means designating a sober driver and refusing to allow anyone who has been drinking or using drugs to attempt to drive.

Drivers are also reminded to buckle their seatbelt and to refrain from distracted driving. That means not looking at your phone and focusing your attention on the road at all times while driving. Travelers are also encouraged to use caution when driving in times of low visibility.

If drivers or passengers notice incidents while on the road, they can call *FHP (*347) or 911.

Written By

Spencer Fordin grew up in Port Washington, N.Y. and holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Florida. Before working for FloridaPolitics.com, he spent 16 seasons with MLB.com and nearly three years as a general assignment reporter in the Cayman Islands. You can reach Spencer at SpencerFordin@gmail.com.

