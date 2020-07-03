New Florida Majority makes picks in Broward SA, Miami-Dade mayoral races

The progressive group New Florida Majority is announcing its choices in two high-profile open races in South Florida.

The left-leaning organization is backing Miami-Dade County Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava as she competes to be the county’s first female Mayor. New Florida Majority is also endorsing defense attorney Joe Kimok in the Broward County State Attorney (SA) contest.

Both candidates are involved in highly-contested races. The Broward County SA race features 10 candidates. Levine Cava is one of seven candidates competing in the Miami-Dade mayoral contest.

“Commissioner Daniella’s record speaks for itself,” said Andrea Mercado, executive director of New Florida Majority.

“Her service over decades to Miami-Dade’s most vulnerable constituencies is right in line with our commitment to building a more equitable Florida. Daniella stood up for voting rights, called for more support for working families, advocated for an increased living wage for all workers, and put out a plan to re-engage and empower disadvantaged communities. She is the right woman for the job.”

The endorsement drops one day after Levine Cava’s team defended her against a mailer campaign arguing Levine Cava is not sufficiently progressive.

“New Florida Majority builds grassroots power to make change that cannot wait,” Levine Cava said. “I have spent a lifetime working to bring opportunities and access to struggling communities, and I know that we need bold solutions.”

Levine Cava is competing against Carlos Antonio De Armas, entrepreneur Monique Nicole Barley, County Commissioners Esteban “Steve” Bovo and Xavier Suarez, real estate agent Ludmilla Domond and former County Mayor Alex Penelas.

In the Broward SA race, Kimok has positioned himself as a progressive as he competes to be the first new state attorney there in more than 40 years. State Attorney Michael Satz decided not to run for reelection after holding that role for decades.

“As our country faces a police accountability crisis, we support Joe Kimok’s candidacy for Broward State Attorney to dismantle the criminalization of our community and mass incarceration,” read a statement from New Florida Majority.

Kimok is competing against seven other candidates for the Democratic nomination. Those candidates are Assistant State Attorneys David Cannady, Justin McCormack, Sarahnell Murphy and Harold Pryor, former prosecutor Jim Lewis, Coconut Creek Commissioner and former Mayor Josh Rydell and former Broward State Attorney candidate Teresa Williams.

Former Broward Assistant State Attorney Gregg Rossman qualified as a Republican, while former Sunrise Commissioner Sheila Alu is running as a non-party-affiliated candidate.

“Our campaign is extremely proud to be endorsed by one of the top, leading progressive organizations in Florida,” Kimok said.

“For years they have been putting in the work at the grassroots level to make our community a more just place. This moment in our history demands a new, de-carceral vision of justice, one that puts people and communities over police and profits. I’m proud to stand with New Florida Majority on this journey.”