Last Call for 7.8.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Former Gov. Wayne Mixson died Wednesday surrounded by family and friends.

“Mrs. Margie Mixson requests your prayers after the passing of her husband, former Gov. Wayne Mixson. Gov. Mixson died peacefully on the morning of Wednesday, July 8, surrounded by his wife and loved ones, at home in Tallahassee. He was 98,” his family said in a statement.

“Gov. Mixson dedicated his life to serving his community, his state and his country. Guided by his conscience and a love for the Sunshine State, he served Florida with great honor.”

Mixson’s administration was brief, lasting only three days in 1987 after spending nearly eight years as Lt. Governor to Bob Graham, who resigned his position to be sworn in as a U.S. Senator.

He was lighthearted about his short tenure, once saying his proudest achievement was being “known as the Governor who did the least damage to Florida.”

Still, the Jackson County native and World War II veteran had an impact beyond his three-day turn in the Governor’s mansion.

In addition to serving as Lt. Gov., Mixson was Secretary of Commerce during Graham’s second term, where he proved to be an effective leader and advocate for Florida’s farmers.

Mixson is survived by his wife of 72 years and many extended family members. Among them is his great-nephew, Port St. Joe Rep. Jason Shoaf.

His family will gather privately to honor his life and legacy.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in honor of Mixson be made to the Salvation Army.

Coronavirus Numbers

Positive cases:

— 220,492 FL residents (+9,898 since Tuesday)

— 3,291 Non-FL residents (+91 since Tuesday)

Origin:

— 2,730 Travel related

— 65,358 Contact with a confirmed case

— 2,637 Both

— 149,767 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

— 16,758 in FL

Deaths:

— 3,991 in FL

Unemployment numbers

As of Tuesday:

Total claims: 2,923,381

— Confirmed unique claims: 2,704,610

— Claim verification queue: 198,810

— Claims processed: 2,505,800

— Claims paid: 1,655,521 (+6,109 since Monday)

Total paid out: $9.07 billion (+$190 million since Monday)

