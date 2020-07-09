Last Call for 7.9.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

The U.S. Green Building Council recognized the late Kristin Jacobs as one of seven “July sheroes who use their voices to advance equity and sustainability.”

Jacobs, the former representative for House District 96 in South Florida, died in April after a long and fearless battle with cancer. She was just 60 years old.

“The environment was her key issue throughout her political career and she testified before Congress, advocating for water quality regulations and prioritization of climate change in policymaking,” the group wrote of Jacobs’ accomplishments.

“President [Barack] Obama appointed her to a national ocean policy task force for her passion and efficacy within the environmental policy sector. The Parkland School shooting, which left 17 dead, was within her district and soon afterward, Jacobs supported reforms to raise the age to buy a rifle to 21 and tried to boost funding for school-based mental health services.”

“People in her community and within the state of Florida refer to her as a trustworthy person, an eco-warrior, a true friend and an incredible woman.,” the group continued.

One of Jacobs’ crowning accomplishments was the Southeast Florida Regional Climate Compact, which she spearheaded.

Obama praised the compact as “a model not just for the country, but for the world.”

As a Broward County Commissioner, Jacobs also started the Broward Water and Climate Academy, a series of four-day seminars teaching elected officials how to manage water supply, reclaimed water and drainage, as well as the possible effects of climate change.

Her final act as a lawmaker, one she fought for despite immense pain at the end of her illness, protected sharks in Florida waters from the inhumane practice of shark finning, in which sharks are caught, their fins remove and then often thrown back into the water to bleed to death.

Coronavirus Numbers

Positive cases:

— 229,367 FL residents (+8,875 since Wednesday)

— 3,351 Non-FL residents (+60 since Wednesday)

Origin:

— 2,769 Travel related

— 67,493 Contact with a confirmed case

— 2,682 Both

— 156,423 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

— 17,167 in FL

Deaths:

— 4,111 in FL

Unemployment numbers

As of Wednesday:

Total claims: 2,958,663

— Confirmed unique claims: 2,735,980

— Claim verification queue: 206,232

— Claims processed: 2,529,748

— Claims paid: 1,662,431 (+6,910 since Tuesday)

Total paid out: $9.32 billion (+$250 million since Tuesday)

Quote of the Day

“We spent months saying they were certain things that were essential. That included fast-food restaurants, it included Walmart, it included Home Depot. If all that is essential, then educating our kids is absolutely essential. They have been put to the back of the line in some respects.” — Gov. Ron DeSantis, on reopening schools.

