Ballard Partners announces scholarship to honor colleague Greg Turbeville

Ballard Partners is launching a scholarship fund to honor the memory of lobbyist Gregory Turbeville, who died last week at the age of 49.

“The loss of Greg Turbeville has been heartbreaking for the entire Ballard Partners family. We all lost a favorite colleague and dear friend. In our grief, we have been inspired to create a living tribute to honor Greg’s blessed memory. The firm has endowed ‘The Gregory Turbeville Scholarship Fund’ within the FSU College of Music,” firm founder Brian Ballard wrote in a statement.

“The Scholarship fund will honor Greg’s lifelong passion for music. While many knew Greg as a master of public policy and legislative process during his tenure with our firm and during his public service for Florida Governor Jeb Bush and Speaker of the House John Thrasher, those who knew Greg well also admired his deep love of music, as well as his enthusiastic support for all things Garnet and Gold,” Ballard said.

The scholarship will support students who demonstrate exceptional academic achievement and financial need.

Friends of Turbeville can help fund the scholarship with donations made payable to the FSU Foundation.

Check payments should include “Gregory Turbeville Scholarship Fund” in the memo line.

Online contributions can be made via foundation.fsu.edu, with “Gregory Turbeville Scholarship Fund” listed in the notes section.

“As soon as we can all safely gather together, we will host a Celebration of Life for all those who knew and loved Greg, and we will announce the date, time and location once it is scheduled. We ask that you please keep Greg’s family in your prayers during this difficult time,” Ballard concluded.

Turbeville was well known in Tallahassee political circles and prior to joining Ballard Partners held positions in the House including chief of staff to Thrasher and staff director for a budget and policy committee.

Often called “Turbo,” Turbeville also served as a policy director for Bush.

Former Gov. Charlie Crist appointed Turbeville to the Florida Taxation and Budget Reform Commission.

Another Bush administration alumnus, Alan Levine, lamented Turbeville’s passing, calling him a “warrior, a brilliant policy mind, a friend and a good person.” Levine wrote, “There was no one more kind. It was an honor to be in the trenches with him as our team served Florida. Praying for peace for Greg and his family. God bless you, Turbo.”

Material from the News Service of Florida was used in this post.