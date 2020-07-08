Progressive group backs Daniella Levine Cava in Miami-Dade County mayoral race

The Blue Wave Coalition of Miami-Dade County is putting its support behind Daniella Levine Cava in the 2020 Miami-Dade County mayoral contest.

The organization is an offshoot of a group started in St. Johns County. The Blue Wave Coalition aims to bring together local progressive groups to increase voter turnout for more left-leaning candidates.

“Daniella is the progressive choice for the most important office of the largest county in the largest swing state in the nation,” said Julie Becker, chairwoman of the Miami organizations.

“She brings the needed blend of experience and fresh perspective to leading county government. We want Daniella Levine Cava to be our Mayor because she will run a county government for the people, by the people and of the people, focusing on education, health, safety and justice.”

The Miami-Dade mayoral contest is technically nonpartisan. Levine Cava, however, is seen as one of the more liberal candidates. Late last month, the Florida chapter of the Service Employees International Union endorsed her.

“The Blue Wave Coalition is working hard just like I am to make sure that every Miami-Dade voter can cast their ballot safely and securely, and to bring the power of the ballot to more residents across our County,” Levine Cava said.

“I am delighted to receive their endorsement and to continue our shared goal of bringing progressive, responsible, and inclusive leadership to Miami-Dade County Hall.”

Levine Cava currently represents District 8 on the Miami-Dade County Commission. She’s competing in the mayoral race against Carlos Antonio De Armas, entrepreneur Monique Nicole Barley, County Commissioners Esteban “Steve” Bovo and Xavier Suarez, real estate agent Ludmilla Domond and former County Mayor Alex Penelas.

The Miami-Dade County mayoral election will take place alongside Florida’s primary elections on Aug. 18. If no candidate receives a majority of the vote — a high likelihood in the seven-person field — a runoff between the top two candidates will be held during the Nov. 3 general election.