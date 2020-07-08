Connect with us

South Florida

Progressive group backs Daniella Levine Cava in Miami-Dade County mayoral race

South Florida

AFSCME Florida endorses Cindy Lerner in Miami-Dade County Commission contest

Headlines South Florida

South Florida adds more than 3K new COVID-19 cases as Palm Beach death rate rises

Headlines South Florida

Hialeah Mayor backs Alex Penelas in Miami-Dade County mayoral race

Headlines South Florida

Hospitals approaching capacity as Miami closes restaurants

Headlines South Florida

Franccesa Cesti-Browne nets strongest funding period to date in House District 115

South Florida

Progressive group backs Daniella Levine Cava in Miami-Dade County mayoral race

The race is nonpartisan, but Levine Cava is one of the more liberal candidates.

on

The Blue Wave Coalition of Miami-Dade County is putting its support behind Daniella Levine Cava in the 2020 Miami-Dade County mayoral contest.

The organization is an offshoot of a group started in St. Johns County. The Blue Wave Coalition aims to bring together local progressive groups to increase voter turnout for more left-leaning candidates.

“Daniella is the progressive choice for the most important office of the largest county in the largest swing state in the nation,” said Julie Becker, chairwoman of the Miami organizations.

“She brings the needed blend of experience and fresh perspective to leading county government. We want Daniella Levine Cava to be our Mayor because she will run a county government for the people, by the people and of the people, focusing on education, health, safety and justice.”

The Miami-Dade mayoral contest is technically nonpartisan. Levine Cava, however, is seen as one of the more liberal candidates. Late last month, the Florida chapter of the Service Employees International Union endorsed her.

“The Blue Wave Coalition is working hard just like I am to make sure that every Miami-Dade voter can cast their ballot safely and securely, and to bring the power of the ballot to more residents across our County,” Levine Cava said.

“I am delighted to receive their endorsement and to continue our shared goal of bringing progressive, responsible, and inclusive leadership to Miami-Dade County Hall.”

Levine Cava currently represents District 8 on the Miami-Dade County Commission. She’s competing in the mayoral race against Carlos Antonio De Armas, entrepreneur Monique Nicole Barley, County Commissioners Esteban “Steve” Bovo and Xavier Suarez, real estate agent Ludmilla Domond and former County Mayor Alex Penelas.

The Miami-Dade County mayoral election will take place alongside Florida’s primary elections on Aug. 18. If no candidate receives a majority of the vote — a high likelihood in the seven-person field — a runoff between the top two candidates will be held during the Nov. 3 general election.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Miami-Dade County to shut down short-term rentals and in-person dining as reopening rollback continues