Miami Gardens Mayor endorses Shevrin Jones in SD 35

Oliver Gilbert III has served as Miami Gardens Mayor for nearly 8 years.

on

Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert III is supporting Rep. Shevrin Jones in the race for Senate District 35.

The district covers parts of Miami-Dade and Broward counties including Miami Gardens, West Park and Miramar.

“There’s no question that we’re facing unprecedented challenges as a state. We need leadership in Tallahassee now more than ever, which is why I am proud to support my friend Shevrin Jones as our next State Senator,” Gilbert said in a Tuesday statement.

“Shev leads with his heart for people and is a proven advocate for smart investments in our neighborhood schools, greater access to health care, and support for local small businesses. He’s had our back at every turn, and I’m proud to stand with him as we build an even stronger South Florida community.”

Gilbert joined the Miami Gardens City Council in 2008. He then won his first term as Mayor in 2012. Gilbert is now pursuing a seat on the Miami-Dade County Commission.

“I am delighted to receive Mayor Oliver Gilbert’s support in this race as I know he shares my commitment to building a community and state that’s not only a great place to visit, but also live,” Jones added.

“His work in Miami Gardens has not gone unnoticed. I appreciate his support as we work together to better the lives of all Floridians.”

Notably, Gilbert is endorsing Jones over his Miami Gardens government cohort, Councilman Erhabor Ighodaro.

Jones and Ighodaro are part of a six-person field competing for the Democratic nomination in SD 35. Also running are former Sen. Daphne Campbell, former firefighter Wilbur Harbin, former Rep. Cynthia Stafford and outgoing Rep. Barbara Watson.

Write-in candidate Darien Hill has also qualified in the contest.

Jones has been the best fundraiser in the race so far. As of June 26, Jones has $86,000 in cash on hand. Ighodaro sits in second with $41,000.

Jones is currently recovering after he and multiple family members tested positive for COVID-19.

The SD 35 primary will take place on Aug. 18. The winner on the Democratic side will be a heavy favorite in November against Hill.

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

