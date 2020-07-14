Nikki Fried takes to national media, says Floridians believe Gov. DeSantis ‘never cared about them’

Hours after state health officials confirmed 133 new COVID-19 deaths, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried appeared on national media to criticize Gov. Ron DeSantis‘s leadership.
Speaking with CNN’s Brianna Keilar, Fried told a national audience DeSantis has no plan and does not care about Floridians.
“The problem is the Governor has lost the faith and the trust from the people of our state,” Fried said. “They no longer count on the data coming out. They no longer believe that he has a plan for our future and they believe he’s never cared about them. There’s been no empathy shown whatsoever from this Governor and no humility that when we did flatten the curve, he went on the national circus and went across the entire state claiming mission accomplished.”
Fried also criticized DeSantis for looking to the White House for answers.
She cited a statement DeSantis made Monday suggesting he would call the White House later that evening.
“Our hospital beds are at capacity and all he keeps talking about is what’s happening at the White House or what’s happening in our hospitals,” Fried said. “How about we work together to try to prevent people from actually getting sick and being in the hospital to begin with.”
Fried highlighted her advocacy for a statewide mask mandate and her willingness to “take a step backwards.”
“We need to take a slower approach,” Fried said. “We need to make sure we are enforcing the ones that are open. We need to be able to look at some of these establishments and say ‘should you have been open?’ ‘Are you following the CDC recommendations and guidelines?’ And if not, we need to be taking a pause and not seeing us move forward to opening back up more parts of our state.”
Later Tuesday, Fried continued her crusade against DeSantis, appearing on Cheddar.
There, she criticized DeSantis for not working with his Cabinet through the reopening process.
“He reopened too fast,” said Fried. “We had a very methodical, data-driven reopening plan that he threw out the window. He opened up too fast, went to phase one, and then went to phase two. There was absolutely zero accountability to local establishments for not following those guidelines.”
Fried accused DeSantis of “putting his head down in the sand” and criticized him for inviting the RNC and the NBA to Florida.
“Basically he’s shown no leadership,” Fried said. “Part of the problem is he’s not taking this seriously and so when he doesn’t take it seriously, how can businesses and the people of our state take it seriously?”
As of Tuesday morning, Florida’s respective COVID-19 death toll now totals to 4,409, including 133 new deaths confirmed Monday. The previous record mortality in a single report was 120, reached Thursday.
ShamelessNikki
July 14, 2020 at 4:00 pm
Ms. fried is a typical phony Democrat who will do or say anything to get herself in position to run for Florida Governorship.
Using this current virus for political purposes, is about as low as anyone can go, to make political points.
Anyone with sense, understands that this virus is unique, and that the so called “experts” are very divided on how this epidemic should be handled.
Ms. Fried knows full well, that Gov. DeSantis has done as good a job as possible, to prevent more deaths. She knows full well, that Gov. DeSantis is not responsible for decisions made at a local level, and she knows full well, that she could not have done a better job than he has.
But, like a viper in the grass, she jumps up and bites anyone anyone and anything that gets in the way of her power quest.
Using a pandemic for political purposes is sick.
Ocean Joe
July 14, 2020 at 4:54 pm
DENYING A PANDEMIC FOR POLITICAL PURPOSES IS EVEN SICKER.
So DeSantis’s perfect response explains why Florida is the epicenter of the virus? He waited for guidance from Trump (none came), Nikki and Rick Scott BOTH urged action, he waited. Local officials took control. They are doing their best, while your party undermines them (Sabatini suing to block masks). One good thing Desantis did was the extra bed space at the Miami Beach convention center. Firing Rebekkah Jones, fudging statistics to enable the early opening, not smart. Opening schools because Trump has tweeted it will fuel the second wave. Count on it.
You cannot re-elect Trump unless the virus is brought under control, why won’t you and your party understand this and get on board?
Dan
July 14, 2020 at 4:31 pm
This is the same Nikki the Marxist who was sued to let Floridians apply for Concealed Weapons permits on line. Her Socialist agenda was to block citizens from utilizing their Rights as listed in the U.S. and The Florida Constitutions in obtaining Concealed weapons permits. Today her web site in defective and doesn’t submit completed applications to the citizen by email and not a single print button works. All data is returned as a series of “****” on the forms. She should be ashamed such a simple web site doesn’t work but then it is intentionally defective. At the same time, there is no way to contact her office or leave a message, completing a complete loop of non answers. If no one works there, no one should be receiving a paycheck.
Amy C Roberts
July 14, 2020 at 7:22 pm
Nikki Fried is always working on behalf of our State and it’s citizens. She takes her office seriously and gets a lot of flak for doing just that. Her naysayers, try as they might to drag her through the mud, she always comes out on top because of her dedication to doing what’s right for Florida.