Connect with us

Headlines Influence

Medicaid enrollment continues to climb amid pandemic

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 7.15.20

Headlines Presidential

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell lauds Joe Biden's love for family: 'I don't think I've ever seen that compassion and that love from [Donald Trump] toward his family'

Coronavirus Headlines

Wait 'til next year: Giving up on 2020, looking toward 2021

Headlines Tampa Bay

Mandatory masks, social distancing on the table for Pinellas County Schools' reopening

Headlines Tampa Bay

Pinellas Co. posts 26 new deaths as positivity rate climbs back up

Headlines

Medicaid enrollment continues to climb amid pandemic

Enrollment has been steadily on the rise amid the pandemic.

on

As the state saw a surge in COVID-19 cases last month, enrollment in the Florida Medicaid program continued to increase. Medicaid enrollment in June grew by nearly 2% over the prior month, with the program providing health coverage to more than 4.1 million poor, elderly and disabled people.

June’s 1.99% growth came after increases in previous months as Floridians lost jobs because of the pandemic. More than 3.2 million Medicaid beneficiaries receive coverage through managed-care plans. Another 914,000 people are in what’s considered a “fee for service” part of the program.

The spike in Medicaid enrollment caused by the pandemic is larger than what state Medicaid officials initially anticipated. The News Service of Florida reported in May that the Agency for Health Care Administration estimated enrollment could increase by 109,348 people between April 1 and June 30. But it increased by 224,375 people.

Even with the initial estimate, AHCA budget analysts warned that the growth in the program could blow a $1 billion hole in Florida’s Medicaid budget in the fiscal year that took effect July 1.

_____

Republished with permission from the News Service of Florida.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

The News Service of Florida provides journalists, lobbyists, government officials and other civic leaders with comprehensive, objective information about the activities of state government year-round.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

New York to issue $2,000 fines to traveling Floridians who fail to provide contact information.