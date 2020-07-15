Feuding Duval Democrats endorse Al Lawson over two locals

U.S. Rep. Al Lawson has two Jacksonville opponents in the August Democratic primary, but that didn’t stop two Jacksonville legislators, who agree on little, from endorsing him Wednesday.

Reps. Tracie Davis and Kimberly Daniels each were among a list of endorsers for the Tallahassee Democrat, seeking his third-term representing Florida’s 5th Congressional District, the Democratic-performing district that runs from Jacksonville to Tallahassee.

“It is wonderful to have the support of our Florida legislators who work tirelessly to make North Florida a great place to live, work and play,” Rep. Lawson said. “Together, we will continue to advocate for policies that will improve the conditions for our community.”

Those following down-ballot proceedings in Duval County, meanwhile, will note that Davis and Daniels are opposed otherwise during this campaign season, each backing the other one’s primary opponent.

In House District 13, Cynthia Smith entered the race last month against Davis.

Daniels and three of her sons made maximum $1,000 contributions to Smith’s campaign late in June, comprising $4,000 of the $13,278 Smith has raised so far.

Daniels’ legislative aide, who flirted with a 2018 campaign against Davis for the same seat, manages the campaign. There has been no formal endorsement yet, but checks speak louder than words.

The Davis/Smith drama has been a functional undercard to the race in HD 14 between incumbent Daniels and challenger Angie Nixon, once an aide to former Rep. Mia Jones. Davis endorsed Nixon Wednesday.

Lawson’s other endorsers on Wednesday were Tallahassee mainstays, including Sen. Bill Montford and Reps. Lorraine Ausley and Ramon Alexander. These endorsements do not surprise, but do underscore the incumbent’s home-field advantage.

The incumbent also reported Q2 fundraising this week, a middling number just under $99,000 for the period, that nonetheless will likely be enough given his undercapitalized opposition this time around.

Lawson went into July with $205,000 on hand.

Opponents Albert Chester and LaShonda Holloway, each from Jacksonville, have not reported Q2 fundraising. But as of the end of March, Chester had just over $31,000 on hand. Holloway has yet to record any fundraising activity for this cycle.