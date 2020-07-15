Connect with us

2020

Leo Valentin tops Republican field in CD 7 fundraising

2020

Feuding Duval Democrats endorse Al Lawson over two locals

2020 Headlines

Judson Sapp campaign sorting out assets behind $250K loan

2020 Headlines

Former Collier County School Board member files ethical complaint against Byron Donalds

2020 Headlines

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell sets high mark for reelection fundraising for second straight quarter

2020

John Rutherford ahead of Donna Deegan in second quarter fundraising

2020

Leo Valentin tops Republican field in CD 7 fundraising

More than $120K raised in Q2.

on

Leo Valentin added more than $120,000 to his campaign account during the second quarter, building his lead in the Republican primary for Florida’s 7th Congressional District.

In a news release, the campaign said it had cleared $460,000 in total fundraising as of June 30. Valentin’s campaign didn’t state whether the new funds were all from donors or included candidate loans, though it did take some jabs at incumbent U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy.

“I’m honored by the support our campaign has received, and we’ll continue working to ensure we win the Republican primary to take on Stephanie Murphy in the general election,” Valentin said.

“Stephanie Murphy tries to claim she’s a moderate Democrat, but she went Washington on day one and has been a loyal foot soldier for Nancy Pelosi ever since. The real divide in this country isn’t party affiliation. It’s the powerful governing elite versus hardworking Americans. Unfortunately, Stephanie Murphy has forgotten Central Florida and become a part of the D.C. swamp.”

Through the first quarter, Valentin had raised about $211,000 and lent his campaign another $131,000. The account had $276,000 on hand on March 31.

Valentin’s rivals for the Republican nomination have not managed to catch up to his first-quarter total. Yukong Zhao reported $223,000 raised and $84,000 in the bank through June 30, and Richard Goble is showing $132,000 raised and $10,500 banked through the same date.

All trail Murphy. Her Q2 numbers are still pending, but she had raised more than $1.75 million and had $1.3 million on hand at the end of the first quarter.

Valentin’s fundraising announcement comes a day after he became the first CD 7 candidate to hit the airwaves with a TV ad blaming American chaos on “extreme liberals” and vowing to stand with President Donald Trump if elected.

CD 7 covers Seminole County and parts of northern, eastern, and central Orange County. It has a Democratic lean.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Miami Beach halts all short-term rentals due to COVID-19.