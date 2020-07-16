Connect with us

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Greg Steube endorses Fiona McFarland in GOP primary for HD 72

2020 Headlines

Casey Askar looms over CD 19 primary with $1.76M cash on hand

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

'100% confident': Gov. DeSantis video hypes bipartisan COVID-19 response

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Jacksonville Bold for 7.17.2020 — COVID Caucus?

Headlines Presidential

Four more years? Trump struggles to outline second term plan

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 7.16.20
Rep. Greg Steube

Headlines

Greg Steube endorses Fiona McFarland in GOP primary for HD 72

Support could be key in shoring conservative vote ahead of GOP primary.

on

U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, a Sarasota Republican, endorsed Fiona McFarland in a hotly contested statehouse race in the region.

The veteran JAG officer cited McFarland’s military service, a part of her resume frequently highlighted in campaign ads.

“Veterans like Fiona have a unique skill set that will serve them well in office,” Steube said. “Her experience, energy and commitment to the future are the reasons why I’m endorsing her.”

The news came hours before McFarland participates in a Tiger Bay forum for candidates running in House District 72.

McFarland touted Steube’s endorsement and praised his leadership on a number of Southwest Florida issues.

“Congressman Steube is a strong Republican with expertise in the law, the military, veterans issues and agriculture; he represents our region well with servant leadership and conservative values,” McFarland said. “I am honored by his endorsement and hope to follow in his footsteps of service in the state legislature as a principled conservative.”

He’s one of the highest ranking elected officials to publicly back McFarland in what’s expected to be one of the top general election battles in Florida.

Steube, formerly a state Senator, was elected to Congress in 2018 after winning a heated primary against former state Rep. Julio Gonzalez. The landslide victory came two years after Steube won a high-profile Senate primary against former state Reps. Doug Holder and Ray Pilon and former Sarasota County Commissioner Nora Patterson.

A regular Fox News guest, Steube represents south Sarasota County, away from District 72, but holds significant sway with conservative voters. He’s also been an ardent defender in Congress of President Donald Trump, particularly during the impeachment process. McFarland’s mother, K.T. McFarland, served in the Trump Administration as the President’s first deputy national security advisor.

More recently, Steube has been an outspoken supporter of police amid protests in the region. Steube’s father, Brad Steube, served for years as Manatee County Sheriff.

McFarland faces Republicans Donna Barcomb and Jason Miller in the August primary. The winner faces Democrat Drake Buckman in November. Republicans see Distruct 72 as one of their best opportunities to pick up a seat, with incumbent Democrat Margaret Good running for Congress instead of reelection.

The district went to Trump over Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016 by about 4%, the largest margin of any state House seat currently held by the Democrats.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Miami Beach halts all short-term rentals due to COVID-19.