Connect with us

Legislative Campaigns

Seminole School Board members endorse Bob Cortes for HD 30

Legislative Campaigns

Ashley Moody endorses Danny Burgess for Florida Senate

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Meet Tom Fabricio, a Republican running for House District 103

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Greg Steube endorses Fiona McFarland in GOP primary for HD 72

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Jeff Kottkamp endorses Mike Giallombardo for old House seat

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Heather Fitzenhagen says Republican leadership is lying about her immigration record

Legislative Campaigns

Seminole School Board members endorse Bob Cortes for HD 30

Cortes is running to reclaim his old seat in the House.

on

Four members of the Seminole County School Board are backing former Republican Rep. Bob Cortes’ comeback bid in House District 30, his campaign announced Thursday.

The endorsements came from School Board Chair Karen Almond, Vice Chair Amy Pennock, Tina Calderon and Abby Sanchez.

“Bob Cortes has always been a champion for education when he served in our State’s Capitol. I endorse Bob because I know he will continue to fight for Seminole County’s students, teachers, and parents as our State Representative,” Almond said in a news release.

Pennock added, “During these turbulent times, we need to support Bob Cortes for State Representative so he can bring his knowledge and experience to Tallahassee and help provide real solutions for our state. Bob Cortes has my full endorsement and I look forward to working hard to get him elected in November.”

The endorsements follow recent nods from the Greater Orlando Builders Association, Associated Builders and Contractors and BusinessForce. Cortes, of Altamonte Springs, has also received support by way of campaign contributions from several Republican lawmakers.

“It is a real honor to receive the endorsement of Seminole County’s School Board leaders,” Cortes said Thursday. “The students, parents, and teachers of this District have always been one of my top priorities, and I look forward to being a partner with the Seminole County School Board again to ensure our kids receive a world-class education.”

Cortes is looking to unseat freshman Democratic Rep. Joy Goff-Marcil, who defeated him by 6% in the 2018 election cycle. It was the third time in four elections that the seat had flipped from one party to the other.

As of June 26, Cortes had raised more than $62,000 for his campaign and had $54,000 in the bank, putting him far in front of Goff-Marcil. She has raised about $30,000 in total and has $26,000 on hand.

HD 30 spans southern Seminole County and north-central Orange County.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Miami Beach halts all short-term rentals due to COVID-19.