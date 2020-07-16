Seminole School Board members endorse Bob Cortes for HD 30

Four members of the Seminole County School Board are backing former Republican Rep. Bob Cortes’ comeback bid in House District 30, his campaign announced Thursday.

The endorsements came from School Board Chair Karen Almond, Vice Chair Amy Pennock, Tina Calderon and Abby Sanchez.

“Bob Cortes has always been a champion for education when he served in our State’s Capitol. I endorse Bob because I know he will continue to fight for Seminole County’s students, teachers, and parents as our State Representative,” Almond said in a news release.

Pennock added, “During these turbulent times, we need to support Bob Cortes for State Representative so he can bring his knowledge and experience to Tallahassee and help provide real solutions for our state. Bob Cortes has my full endorsement and I look forward to working hard to get him elected in November.”

The endorsements follow recent nods from the Greater Orlando Builders Association, Associated Builders and Contractors and BusinessForce. Cortes, of Altamonte Springs, has also received support by way of campaign contributions from several Republican lawmakers.

“It is a real honor to receive the endorsement of Seminole County’s School Board leaders,” Cortes said Thursday. “The students, parents, and teachers of this District have always been one of my top priorities, and I look forward to being a partner with the Seminole County School Board again to ensure our kids receive a world-class education.”

Cortes is looking to unseat freshman Democratic Rep. Joy Goff-Marcil, who defeated him by 6% in the 2018 election cycle. It was the third time in four elections that the seat had flipped from one party to the other.

As of June 26, Cortes had raised more than $62,000 for his campaign and had $54,000 in the bank, putting him far in front of Goff-Marcil. She has raised about $30,000 in total and has $26,000 on hand.

HD 30 spans southern Seminole County and north-central Orange County.