Last Call for 7.20.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

The Republican National Convention is a month away, and Duval County Sheriff Mike Williams doesn’t see how Jacksonville can safely host the GOP nominating event.

“With less than 40 days until the expected Republican National Convention is slated to arrive in Jacksonville, I am compelled to express my significant concerns with the viability of this event. At this point, we are simply past the point of no return to execute the event with safety and security that is our obligation,” Williams said Monday.

To date, public concerns about the RNC have centered on venues, mask requirements or hotel capacity. Williams’ worries are different.

He’s unsure if law enforcement will have the resources, funding or crew to pull it off, and there aren’t yet any deals in place for security to be supplemented as is needed.

“But there’s a lot of things that need to happen: an event schedule nailed down, and being able to sign contracts and spend money so that we can prepare for this event. And none of that has happened yet,” he said. “So here we are inside of 40 days, and I haven’t really pulled the trigger on anything RNC-related when it comes to finances or contracts and so, you know, only related to security, mind you, nothing, nothing related to any of this.”

Williams, a Republican, said he’s made his concerns known to Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry. Despite his overt pessimism, the Sheriff stopped short of claiming a safe and secure RNC 2020 would be impossible.

“At virtually 75 days it was an incredible lift, and everything would have to be perfect. And needless to say, it has not,” Williams said. “So, you know with that, we can’t pull it off in any kind of current configuration. But again, it’s not my job to plan the RNC. It’s my job to be able to provide security for it, but I can’t do it right now in this time frame with this current configuration of the event.”

Coronavirus Numbers

Positive cases:

— 355,899 FL residents (+10,287 since Sunday)

— 4,495 Non-FL residents (+60 since Sunday)

Origin:

— 3,155 Travel related

— 92,410 Contact with a confirmed case

— 3,100 Both

— 257,234 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

— 21,263 in FL

Deaths:

— 5,183 in FL

Unemployment numbers

As of Sunday:

Total claims: 3,181,064

— Confirmed unique claims: 2,977,778

— Claim verification queue: 269,755

— Claims processed: 2,708,023

— Claims paid: 1,753,439 (+25,601 since Thursday)

Total paid out: $10.89 billion (+$400 million since Thursday)

Quote of the Day

“Well, first of all, I didn’t give any executive order, that was the Department of Education. They have a board; they do different things. My view is, is we’ve got to work together. I want to work with all the school districts.” — Gov. Ron DeSantis, distancing himself from the emergency order to reopen schools next month.

