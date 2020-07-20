Florida doctors backing Adam Botana for state House

Bonita Springs Republican Adam Botana picked up an important endorsement on Monday from the Florida Medical Association.

Botana faces Sanibel City Councilman Jason Maughan in a GOP primary for House District 76.

“Adam Botana is the right leader for HD 76 and the FMA PAC is proud to endorse him,” said Dr.Doug Murphy, president of the FMA PAC.

“He understands uniquely how small businesses, like many physicians’ practices, are run and will help us with these issues and other important health care legislation while serving in the Florida House.”

Botana, whose family has run a boat club in south Lee County for years, embraced the support.

“I am honored and thankful to have the support of the Florida Medical Association,” he said. “It means a lot to me personally, especially at a time when our doctors are on the frontlines of a global pandemic.”

The race has become one of Southwest Florida’s more confrontational in recent days, in a region with a number of caustic primaries to choose from.

Maughan recently ran an ad attacking Botana for a years-old DUI, while Botana has pointed to Maughan’s own rap sheet, including a drive-by shooting in Washington state.

Both candidates have tried to amplify their own platforms as business owners interested in clean water and protecting the environment.

The candidates are running to succeed Rep. Ray Rodrigues in the House. The term-limited Representative is running for Senate.

The winner of the Republican primary will face Democrat Anselm Weber in the general election.

But the district remains heavily Republican, and Rodrigues routinely won the seat with greater than 60% of the vote. That makes the Republican primary the high-stakes contest.