Gov. DeSantis says statute of limitations ran out on AOC slam

Gov. Ron DeSantis, when asked about his 2018 comments about a New York Congresswoman that are newsworthy once more, didn’t want to discuss them Thursday in Melbourne.

“Wasn’t that like two years ago? It was a couple years ago and I’m not interested in dealing with that,” DeSantis said about comments he made about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

DeSantis, however, had great interest in then candidate Ocasio-Cortez in 2018, when he riffed on her at a campaign stop in Orange Park.

“You look at this girl Ocasio-Cortez or whatever she is, I mean, she’s in a totally different universe,” DeSantis said in August 2018. “It’s basically socialism wrapped in ignorance.”

The comments, forgotten soon after they were made, emerged from the memory hole on the House floor Thursday, as Ocasio-Cortez recalled the DeSantis disparagement in the context of another Florida Republican, Rep. Ted Yoho, allegedly calling her a sexist slur.

DeSantis, back in 2018, firmly defended his remarks on Fox News.

“It’s not about identity politics,” DeSantis said. “She referred to herself as a ‘girl from the Bronx’ … she said ‘Trump can’t handle a girl from the Bronx’.”

“This is just political correctness run amok … a way to obscure scrutiny on her views, which are socialist and they’re wrapped in ignorance,” DeSantis added, noting that Florida has many people who have “fled from socialism” in Latin America.

“We understand socialism doesn’t work, and when you’re justifying it by saying ‘the unemployment rate is low because people are working multiple jobs’, it just shows that you don’t know what you’re talking about,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis said he brought Ocasio-Cortez up because she’d been “slamming Israel repeatedly throughout her campaign … talking about the Israeli occupation of Palestine. But there’s no Palestinian state, there’s never been a Palestinian state.”

“She was asked to justify those views, and she couldn’t justify her views,” DeSantis said. “I think the socialism and the ignorance is a toxic combination.”

Gov. DeSantis may think the story is old news. But for Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, it clearly was not.