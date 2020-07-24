Connect with us

Headlines RNC

After RNC falls through, Jacksonville Mayor courts national media

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Delegation for 7.24.20: Military money — go home — relief cash — undocumenteds — bye-bye Jax RNC

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Tallahassee doctor suggests Gov. DeSantis is part of 'far-right wing death cult' during Nikki Fried roundtable

2020 Headlines

FDP digital ad slams Carlos Giménez for vetoing police oversight panel

Headlines RNC

For Jacksonville, Republican National Convention cancellation is a familiar story

America in Crisis Headlines Influence

Shevrin Jones wants to keep federal 'stormtroopers' out of Florida
Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry breezed to reelection in 2019, but 2020's issues are a different matter.

Headlines

After RNC falls through, Jacksonville Mayor courts national media

For whatever reason, the Mayor found it preferable to take national soft-focus questions.

on

As the fallout continues from the President’s announcement that Jacksonville has been canceled as a host for the Republican National Convention, the city’s Mayor addressed national media.

Friday afternoon saw Mayor Lenny Curry on Fox News, bypassing local media and discussing the decision with host Bill Hemmer.

“The first time on television since the announcement,” Hemmer crowed.

For Curry, who launched the push for the RNC amidst buoyant optimism only to see logistics sink it, the choice of national media to message was an obvious one.

Curry asserted that when Jacksonville pitched the convention, the positive testing rate for COVID-19 was 3%, and with those rates spiking, “President Trump made the right decision.”

“The timing for this event is not right. It’s just not right with what’s happened recently, the flareup in Florida. To have a big convention is not the right time,” Trump said at the White House Thursday.

The Mayor said “delegates were excited, they wanted to be here.”

“Up until a few days ago, there were still major events planned all over the city,” Curry said.

“The passion for President Trump, they wanted to be here,” Curry said.

“This virus spreads person to person, so this is the right thing to do, as disappointing as it is,” Curry said.

The Mayor’s contention that COVID-19 cautions drove the cancellation tracks with the same assurances from a top staffer Friday to the Jacksonville City Council.

Jordan Elsbury, representing Mayor Lenny Curry, said the Mayor put “public safety above all things when planning this event.”

“When the convention was first agreed to in Jacksonville, our percent of [virus] positives were lower than they ever were … those who watched the President yesterday saw him address COVID concerns,” Elsbury said.

For Jacksonville, the convention change of plans relieves many, but leaves many concerned about the costs incurred during the run up to the cancelled event.

For whatever reason, the Mayor found it preferable to take national soft-focus questions rather than the harder-edged, more specific asks of those who cover him every day.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Sonja Fitch

    July 24, 2020 at 3:25 pm

    What a crock of looting Lenny bs! Lol. Putin loving traitor trump is not welcomed to Jacksonville, a proud military community ! Now old looting Lenny is still out there for the. BS for old looting Lenny ! By the way looting Lenny we are experiencing a demanding trump virus infection. Why don’t you try that as a project Looting Lenny! Serve and protect!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

‘We need your help’: Florida breweries beg Gov. DeSantis, Sec. Beshears to let them reopen