After RNC falls through, Jacksonville Mayor courts national media

As the fallout continues from the President’s announcement that Jacksonville has been canceled as a host for the Republican National Convention, the city’s Mayor addressed national media.

Friday afternoon saw Mayor Lenny Curry on Fox News, bypassing local media and discussing the decision with host Bill Hemmer.

“The first time on television since the announcement,” Hemmer crowed.

For Curry, who launched the push for the RNC amidst buoyant optimism only to see logistics sink it, the choice of national media to message was an obvious one.

Curry asserted that when Jacksonville pitched the convention, the positive testing rate for COVID-19 was 3%, and with those rates spiking, “President Trump made the right decision.”

“The timing for this event is not right. It’s just not right with what’s happened recently, the flareup in Florida. To have a big convention is not the right time,” Trump said at the White House Thursday.

The Mayor said “delegates were excited, they wanted to be here.”

“Up until a few days ago, there were still major events planned all over the city,” Curry said.

“The passion for President Trump, they wanted to be here,” Curry said.

“This virus spreads person to person, so this is the right thing to do, as disappointing as it is,” Curry said.

The Mayor’s contention that COVID-19 cautions drove the cancellation tracks with the same assurances from a top staffer Friday to the Jacksonville City Council.

Jordan Elsbury, representing Mayor Lenny Curry, said the Mayor put “public safety above all things when planning this event.”

“When the convention was first agreed to in Jacksonville, our percent of [virus] positives were lower than they ever were … those who watched the President yesterday saw him address COVID concerns,” Elsbury said.

For Jacksonville, the convention change of plans relieves many, but leaves many concerned about the costs incurred during the run up to the cancelled event.

For whatever reason, the Mayor found it preferable to take national soft-focus questions rather than the harder-edged, more specific asks of those who cover him every day.