Connect with us

2020 Headlines

Republican-backed poll shows Carlos Giménez making things competitive in CD 26

2020 Headlines

New ad pummels Ross Spano ahead of competitive GOP primary

2020 Headlines

Super PAC ad paints Dane Eagle as RINO suck-up

2020 Headlines

Florida Democrats build lead in voters registered to vote by mail

2020 Headlines

Pinellas County leaders tout Charlie Crist during virtual campaign kick-off

2020 Headlines

Internal poll shows Dane Eagle narrowly leading CD 19 GOP field

2020

Republican-backed poll shows Carlos Giménez making things competitive in CD 26

The poll showed Giménez with a lead — within the margin of error — over incumbent Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.

on

A survey from a GOP-aligned super PAC shows some good news for Republican candidate Carlos Giménez as he seeks the congressional seat currently held by Democratic U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.

The poll shows Giménez earning 47% support in a hypothetical November matchup against Mucarsel-Powell, with the incumbent netting 42% support. The survey’s margin of error is 4.9 percentage points. That applies to each candidate’s results, meaning the lead for Giménez is still within the margin of error.

The Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF) — a super PAC aimed at electing Republicans to the U.S. House — commissioned the survey. Meeting Street Insights conducted the poll in English and Spanish. It ran from July 14-18 and sampled 400 registered voters.

Publicly-released polls backed by partisan groups should be taken with a healthy dose of skepticism. Though findings could be accurate. Partisan groups have an incentive to withhold internal polls showing poor results for their preferred candidate and only release favorable polls to the public.

Nevertheless, the race is expected to be close in the fall. Mucarsel-Powell said she anticipates the race to be “one of the toughest” in the nation. She won the seat in 2018 by just 2 percentage points. The DCCC has also placed the incumbent in its Frontline Program, which funnels resources to potentially vulnerable Democratic incumbents in the House.

Giménez still needs to get through the Republican primary in order to take on Mucarsel-Powell. He’s competing in the Aug. 18 primary against Omar Blanco, the former head of Miami-Dade Firefighters Local 1403.

Giménez, who currently serves as the Miami-Dade County Mayor, has heavily outraised Blanco. Both candidates trail Mucarsel-Powell in fundraising, however.

The CLF-backed poll shows good news for Giménez among Hispanics in a district where they hold the majority. The survey showed Giménez leading Mucarsel-Powell 52%-33% among Hispanic voters. Among the Cuban demographic — which tends to lead more Republican than Hispanics at large — Giménez led by a 61%-24% margin.

Giménez also posted high name recognition, which Mucarsel-Powell has acknowledged could be a strength for Giménez. The district covers portions of Miami-Dade County as well as Monroe County.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

No shirt, no mask, no service! Which Florida stores require face coverings?