Jacksonville breaks 20,000 COVID-19 cases

Jacksonville cracked the 20,000 mark for total coronavirus cases, according toFlorida Department of Health data released Monday.

Jacksonville added 248 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday to Monday morning for a total of 20,001 infections. While Jacksonville crossed an ominous threshold, it’s the lowest single-day increase in coronavirus cases this month. Daily reports haven’t been below 200 since June. July 17 saw an increase of 262 new cases in one day. The rest of July has seen upticks of more than 300 cases on a daily basis.

The death toll continues to climb, however. The city tallied four new deaths Sunday for a total of 143. Jacksonville set a daily record for new coronavirus deaths Friday with 16. The death rate has increased in Jacksonville dramatically this month which began with 68 deaths confirmed July 1.

Jacksonville added three hospitalizations due to the virus Sunday for a total of 989.

Elsewhere in the five-county First Coast area, St. Johns county added 64 new cases Sunday for a total of 2,993. St. Johns also added two new deaths for a total of 21 along with five new hospitalizations for a total of 154.

Clay County saw 59 new cases of COVID-19 in the latest report for a total of 2,577. There were no new deaths, holding steady at 47 and one new hospitalization for a total of 172.

Nassau County had 26 new cases for a total of 967, no new deaths while remaining at eight and two new hospitalizations for a total of 53.

Baker County added 10 new cases with no new deaths or hospitalizations, holding at four and 25 respectively.

Across Northeast Florida, there are now 26,848 cases of coronavirus, an increase of 387 over Saturday. A total of 223 people have died from the illness on the First Coast, up six from Saturday and 989 people have been hospitalized, a jump by 13 over the previous day.

Editor’s note on methodology: The Florida Department of Health releases new data every morning around 10:45 a.m. The total number reported in those daily reports include the previous day’s totals as well as the most up to date data as of about 9:30 a.m.

Florida Politics uses the report-over-report increase to document the number of new cases each day because it represents the most up-to-date data available. Some of the more specific data, including positivity rates and demographics, considers a different data set that includes only cases reported the previous day.

This is important to note because the DOH report lists different daily totals than our methodology to show day-over-day trends. Their numbers do not include non-residents who tested positive in the state and they only include single-day data, therefore some data in the DOH report may appear lower than what we report.

Our methodology was established based on careful consideration among our editorial staff to capture both the most recent and accurate trends.