Tampa Bay cardiologist elected to American Heart Association Southeast Board of Directors

Tampa Bay cardiologist Dr. Robert Sanchez was elected to serve on the American Heart Association Southeast Board of Directors for the 2020-21 fiscal year, the group announced this week.

The American Heart Association, founded in 1924, funds research and advocates for public health resources and education in order to improve the public’s cardiovascular health.

Sanchez currently sits on the Tampa Bay Metro Board of Directors and is a non-invasive cardiologist at The Heart Institute in St. Petersburg. He is also the director of Cardiovascular Medicine at Northside Hospital and Tampa Bay Heart Institute.

In a statement on his new position, Sanchez said he looks forward to addressing the coronavirus pandemic while serving on the board. COVID-19 has claimed the lives of about 149,000 Americans.

“I am honored to serve as a board member and I look forward to helping advance the mission of the American Heart Association as we deal with the biggest health crisis of our lifetime,” Sanchez said. “As a result of its commitment to science and its commitment to addressing health disparities and the social determinants of health, the American Heart Association is uniquely positioned to deal with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Sanchez treats general adult cardiology, congestive heart failure, preventive cardiology and non-invasive cardiovascular imaging.

In his new position, Sanchez will help lead efforts to reduce incidences of heart disease and stroke, the No. 1 and No. 5 leading killers, respectively, of American men and women.

The American Heart Association Southeast region includes Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Puerto Rico.