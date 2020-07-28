Number of new daily COVID-19 cases in Jacksonville drops below 200 for first time since mid-June

New coronavirus cases in Jacksonville slowed to the lowest number since mid-June, according to Florida Department of Health data released Tuesday.

Duval County tallied 158 new cases from Monday to Tuesday morning for a total of 20,128. It’s the first time the daily tally has dropped below 200 since June 18 when there were 175 new cases recorded. On June 17, there were 115 new cases. At that time, the county had logged a total of 2,309 cases, about 10 times less than the current total.

Tuesday’s update shows a continued slow down in recent days. Sunday’s new case count was 248. The drop is a dramatic turnaround from skyrocketing new infections in recent weeks, which saw a single-day peak of 840 on July 15.

Duval county confirmed three additional deaths Monday, bringing the death toll to 146. Deaths have more than doubled since June.

Elsewhere in the five-county First-Coast area, there were 58 new cases in St. Johns County Monday for a total of 3,051. The county confirmed one additional death, for a total of 22.

Clay County added 38 new coronavirus cases Monday for a total of 2,615. There were no additional deaths, holding at 47.

Nassau County added 19 cases for a total of 986. The county’s death toll remains unchanged at eight.

Baker County added 12 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 322. There were no new deaths reported, remaining at just four.

Across the First Coast, there are now 27,112 total cases of coronavirus, a single-day increase of 264. There were four new deaths recorded in the Northeast Florida region for a total of 227 and 19 new hospitalizations for a total of 1,008.

Editor’s note on methodology: The Florida Department of Health releases new data every morning around 10:45 a.m. The total number reported in those daily reports include the previous day’s totals as well as the most up to date data as of about 9:30 a.m.

Florida Politics uses the report-over-report increase to document the number of new cases each day because it represents the most up-to-date data available. Some of the more specific data, including positivity rates and demographics, considers a different data set that includes only cases reported the previous day.

This is important to note because the DOH report lists different daily totals than our methodology to show day-over-day trends. Their numbers do not include non-residents who tested positive in the state and they only include single-day data, therefore some data in the DOH report may appear lower than what we report.

Our methodology was established based on careful consideration among our editorial staff to capture both the most recent and accurate trends.