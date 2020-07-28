Gov. Ron DeSantis remains tight-lipped on eviction moratorium extension

After hosting a nearly 40-minute roundtable discussion with doctors in Orlando, Gov. Ron DeSantis had little to say when asked afterwards if he would extend the state’s eviction moratorium.

“We might,” DeSantis said. “We’ll have an announcement on that soon.”

The state’s eviction moratorium, which prohibits landlords from foreclosing or evicting tenants for nonpayment, was first put into effect on April 2. If renewed again, it will be the moratorium’s fourth extension.

The Governor’s brevity on the issue is not out-of-character. To the frustration of many, each extension has been announced late into the evening and with little time to spare. The current moratorium expires at 12:01 a.m. Aug. 1.

The moratorium is intended to provide relief for the thousands of Floridians who remain out-of-work or are otherwise economically-impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Without it, out-of-work Floridians are left at the mercy of landlords and banks.

Last week, the state received more than 120,000 new unemployment claims, according to Florida Department of Economic Opportunity data.

In total, roughly 3.18 million Floridians have filed for unemployment since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March.

A recent National Federation of Independent Businesses survey also suggests small businesses are also struggling to stay afloat.

According to their survey, published Monday, a large majority of small businesses are running out of Paycheck Protection Program funding, a loan designed to provide a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll. The loans can be forgiven in most instances.

The survey reported that 71% of small businesses said they have run out of their share of the $517 billion PPP funding and another 29% said they are close to running out. Moreover, 46% said they will likely need to seek more federal relief loans in the next year to remain operational.