Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam endorses Shevrin Jones in jam-packed SD 35 primary

Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam — who had a stint as a 2020 presidential candidate — is backing Shevrin Jones in the contest for Senate District 35.

“When it comes to getting the job done and working across the aisle without compromise, no one does it better than Shevrin,” Messam said in a Wednesday statement.

“He is a dedicated and proven hard worker who has fought for and delivered for Miramar time and time again. For that, I endorse Shevrin Jones to be our next State Senator.”

Messam was first elected as Miramar Mayor in 2015. He easily won his reelection bid, pulling in 86 percent of the vote in March 2019.

Just over two weeks later, Messam announced he would compete in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary. That field featured dozens of candidates — including one Mayor, Pete Buttigieg, who did manage to break through. Messam never qualified for a debate stage, however. He withdrew his bid in November of 2019.

Now Messam, a former Florida State University football national champion, says he’ll support Jones in the six-way Democratic primary for SD 35. That district covers parts of Broward and Miami-Dade counties including Miramar, West Park and Miami Gardens.

“Mayor Messam is a proven advocate for the people of Miramar as he banned the box, expanded resources for minority-owned businesses, and stood up to the gun lobby to keep our community safe,” Jones said Wednesday.

“Miramar is one of the most diverse cities in the country, and I’m humbled to receive the community’s support as we fight for the change the people deserve.”

Jones is competing for the Democratic nomination against former Sen. Daphne Campbell, former firefighter Wilbur Harbin, Miami Gardens City Councilman Erhabor Ighodaro, former Rep. Cynthia Stafford and outgoing Rep. Barbara Watson.

Write-in candidate Darien Hill has qualified, though the winner of the Aug. 18 Democratic primary will be a heavy favorite in November. Jones has easily led the field in fundraising so far.