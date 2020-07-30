Connect with us

As Hillsborough County prepares classrooms, summer coronavirus cases among staff and students reported

American Conservative Union endorses Fiona McFarland

Gov. DeSantis warns Floridians of looming tropical storm, coins 'one goal, one Florida' slogan

Extra $600 in jobless aid set to lapse

Last Call for 7.30.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

South Florida Council of Fire Fighters endorses Ana Maria Rodriguez in SD 39

Rodriguez is the lone Republican competing for the seat.

on

The South Florida Council of Fire Fighters (SFCFF) will support Republican candidate Ana Maria Rodriguez in the race for Senate District 39.

The SFCFF represents approximately 3,500 firefighters and their family members. The organization has endorsed members of both parties this cycle.

“I am proud to have the support of the South Florida Council of Fire Fighters,” Rodriguez said in a Thursday statement.

“While I was serving in the Florida House, I voted for historic legislation to provide coverage to firefighters who have cancer. These brave men and women risk their lives to protect our communities, and I am grateful for their service and dedication to the people of South Florida. I am proud to have their support, and I will continue to fight tirelessly for them in the Florida Senate.”

Rodriguez is referring to a bill approved during the 2019 Legislative Session requiring out-of-pocket expenses such as co-pays and deductibles to be covered by a firefighter’s employer. Miami Republican Anitere Flores sponsored the legislation, which the Governor signed, while Rep. Matt Willhite sponsored the House version.

Flores currently represents SD 39 but can’t run for reelection due to term limits. The district covers all of Monroe County and part of southern Miami-Dade County.

Rodriguez is the sole Republican competing in the SD 39 race. Rep. Javier Fernández and Daniel Horton-Diaz, a former District Chief of Staff for U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, are competing for the Democratic nomination. Non-party affiliated candidate Celso Alfonso has also qualified.

Earlier this week, Rodriguez secured support from Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay and the LIBRE Initiative Action, a pro-Hispanic interest group backed by Americans for Prosperity, part of the Koch family network.

Rodriguez is pursuing the seat after just one term in the House. She currently represents House District 105.

The Republican has been the top fundraiser in the contest, though Fernández has worked to close the money gap in the last few months.

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

