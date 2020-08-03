HD 81 candidate Michael Weinstein adds $25K in self-loans while Kelly Skidmore again leads in outside donations

Attorney Michael Weinstein is dropping another $25,000 in self-loans into his House District 81 bid as he attempts to keep pace with former Democratic Rep. Kelly Skidmore.

Skidmore has now beat out Weinstein in outside donations for three straight reporting periods. Skidmore courted more than $10,000 through her campaign in the most recent fundraising reports, dated July 18-24.

Skidmore’s political committee, Floridians for Early Education, added another $15,000 during that one-week span, giving her more than $25,000 total for the period.

Weinstein raised less than $5,000 in outside money as he battles Skidmore for the Democratic nomination. He did, however, add $25,000 in self-loans as he tries to stay competitive with the former Representative.

Overall, Skidmore has added more than $80,000 in contributions between her campaign and PC since entering the race in late May. Weinstein has collected nearly $62,000, but has poured in $60,000 in self-loans as well.

That personal money remains untapped as of yet, as Weinstein has spent less than $48,000 total. While he’s nominally adding those personal funds to his campaign account, it’s unclear how much of that money he’ll be willing to spend. Weinstein has spent just over $200 in the last two financial periods combined, despite the Aug. 18 primary swiftly closing in.

Skidmore, meanwhile, put up nearly $20,000 through her campaign from July 18-24. Most of that money went toward a mailer campaign in the district, which spans parts of Palm Beach County near Lake Okeechobee including Pahokee and Belle Glade.

The contest has gotten heated recently, as Weinstein has fielded criticism from the likes of Palm Beach County Tax Collector Anne Gannon over attacks against Skidmore she’s labeled as “sexist.” The two are seeking to replace Democratic Rep. Tina Polsky, who is pursuing a Senate seat.

Saulis Banionis and Silmo Moura have also qualified as Republicans in the race. They’ve struggled to raise much money. Banionis added just $250 in the most recent reporting period, while Moura raised only $75.

The district leans left, meaning the winner of the Skidmore-Weinstein primary will be favored come November.

Candidates and political committees faced a Friday, July 31 deadline to report all financial activity through July 24.