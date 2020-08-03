Palm Beach Post, retirees endorse Kelly Skidmore for HD 81

Former Democratic Rep. Kelly Skidmore announced a new batch of endorsements Monday in her bid for Florida House District 81. Skidmore added nods from the Palm Beach Post, the Florida Alliance for Retired Americans and Broward County Commissioner Nan Rich.

Equality Florida, the Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus and the Florida Realtors Association also lined up behind Skidmore, who will square off against attorney Michael Weinstein in the Democratic primary on Aug. 18. Skidmore and Weinstein are virtually tied in cash on hand through their latest fundraising reports.

Skidmore represented Florida’s HD 90 from 2006 to 2010. Rich served as a Representative from 2000 to 2004 and as a Senator from 2004 to 2012.

“I served alongside Kelly in Tallahassee and I am confident that she is the right person to help lead our state through the challenges we face, including stopping the spread of COVID-19 and turning around our flagging economy,” Rich said. “Kelly is committed to commonsense, progressive solutions to the issues we face and I’m proud to endorse her in this race.”

HD 81 includes areas west of Florida’s Turnpike from Boca Raton to Lake Worth and the Glades. The seat opened when Rep. Tina Polsky elected to run for the Florida Senate.

Republican candidates Saulis Banionis and Silmo Moura are also vying for the seat.

Skidmore had already been endorsed by the Sun Sentinel, Sens. Lori Berman, Bobby Powell, Kevin Rader and Perry Thurston and Reps. Joe Casello and Matt Willhite. Skidmore also boasts endorsements from former U.S. Rep. Ron Klein and Mayors Steve Wilson of Bell Glade, Keith Babb of Pahokee and Joe Kyles of South Bay and from Emily’s List.

“Kelly is an experienced legislator, having previously served in the State House. She will focus on economic opportunity, school violence prevention, equality for all, and expansion of health care coverage,” said EMILY’s List Vice President of State and Local Campaigns Geri Pardo.