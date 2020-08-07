Meet Michael Riccio, a NPA candidate running for House District 28

Just like in 2016 and 2018, we’re again asking every candidate to complete a questionnaire we believe offers an interesting, albeit, thumbnail sketch of who they are and why they are running. If you are a candidate and would like to complete the questionnaire, email Jason@FloridaPolitics.com.

Nearly 250 candidates are vying for state House and state Senate seats in 2020. Try as we will, Florida Politics can’t interview all of them.

Today’s feature: Michael Riccio, a NPA candidate for House District 28.

In 25 words or less, why are you running for office?

I have been a government employee since I was 18 years old and I do not feel that elected officials have the common man’s interest in mind. If you look at the campaign donations and how money is spent, you will see why people stay in politics.

Education background?

I have Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice and working on a Master’s Degree both from Troy University.

What was your first job?

U.S. Army Combat Medic.

Significant other? Kids?

Single and no children.

Did you speak with anybody in your political party before deciding on running? Receive any encouragement?

I have met the incumbent and decided to run against him.

Who do you count on for advice?

I am going it alone.

Who is your political consultant? Campaign manager?

I am self-funded and I am my own campaign manager.

Who was the first person to contribute to your campaign? Why did they donate?

I have only received three donations outside of my family and friends.

Who, if anyone, inspires you in state government?

I see what bad government looks like and I just want to do better.

Why do people mistrust elected officials and what are you going to do about it?

Elected Officials make promises and never keep them. If elected I do not plan taking big donations and I will treated my position like a job and not like an ATM.

What are 3 issues that you’re running on?

– Rewrite Red Flag laws.

– Reduce empty laws.

–Strengthen government services like education and public safety training.

What is a “disruptive” issue you are interested in?

Funding and land use.

What does your legislative district need from Tallahassee?

Less regulation and more home rule.

Who was the best governor in Florida’s modern history?

No comment.

If you could amend the Florida Constitution, what would you change?

I do not feel the Sheriff should be elected. An Officer-in-Charge should be a merit based position.

Are yard signs an important part of campaigning in your district?

No.

What’s the first thing you read each morning?

My emails.

Where do you get your political news?

Fox News.

Social media presence? Twitter handle?

– Facebook

– Twitter

In 280 characters, what’s a Tweet that best describes your campaign message?

Give an NPA a chance.

Hobbies?

My current hobby is passing out flyers.

Favorite sport and sports team?

I do not follow sports.