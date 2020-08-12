Last Call for 8.12.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

BREAKING — The Florida Department of Management Services (DMS) announced the appointment of Tampa Republican Rep. James Grant to serve as the state’s Chief Information Officer. In his new role, Grant will lead the Florida Digital Service (FLDS), which aims to transform the delivery of government services to Floridians through design and technology.

The Florida Education Foundation on Wednesday named 13 statewide ambassadors for the Florida Civics and Debate Initiative.

FCDI is a program aimed at elevating civic knowledge, skills and disposition for middle and high school students through speech and debate.

The ambassadors will work to boost FCDI in their regions by implementing monthly tournaments, coordinating local leaders, fostering student growth and guiding them toward a statewide tournament being planned in the spring.

In June, the initiative announced 60 schools across 29 Florida school districts that were chosen to participate in phase one of the program.

FCDI:

— Pauline Buis, Niceville High School, Niceville

— Katrina Brownsberger, Bruner Middle School, Fort Walton

— Dr. Kellie Roberts, University of Florida, Gainesville

— Marna Weston, Oak Hall School, Gainesville

— Danielle Lucas, Robinson High School, Tampa

— Apryl Taylor, Osceola County School for the Arts, Kissimmee

— Robin Fieler, Colonial High School, Orlando

— Randall Martinez, Lake Highland Preparatory School, Orlando

— Traci Lowe, Suncoast High School, Palm Beach

— Paul Gaba, Wellington High School, Wellington

— Carol Cecil, G. Holmes Braddock High School, Miami

— Dario Camara, Western High School, Davie

— Renea Moss, Miramar High School, Miramar

“I commend these passionate local educators for helping to lead the Florida Civics and Debate Initiative,” Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran said.

“Together, they bring a combination of unique backgrounds, decades of experience and knowledge that will help a generation of students become great citizens. The Florida Civics and Debate Initiative is a terrific opportunity for Florida to boost high school students’ civics knowledge, so when they transition to college, career and life, they will be ready to advocate for themselves and become active in their local community, our state and the nation.”

Coronavirus Numbers

Positive cases:

— 545,040 FL residents (+536,981 since Tuesday)

— 5,861 Non-FL residents (+50 since Tuesday)

Origin:

— 4,109 Travel related

— 163,796 Contact with a confirmed case

— 4,237 Both

— 372,898 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

—31,947 in FL

Deaths:

— 8,898 in FL

Evening Reads

Quote of the Day

“Congratulations are in order for Florida attorney Kathryn Kimball Mizelle on her appointment today to the federal bench, and much appreciation to President Trump for this strong appointment. It is certainly a moment of great pride to see such a qualified and principled Floridian called upon for this esteemed position of service.” — House Speaker José Oliva, on Trump’s intent to nominate Kimball Mizelle to the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida.

Bill Day’s Latest

