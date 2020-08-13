Last Call for 8.13.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Most Floridians believe the COVID-19 pandemic will get worse before it gets better, according to a new poll conducted by the University of South Florida School of Public Affairs.

The USF survey found 55% of Floridians believe that the worst is not yet behind us while a quarter believes that it is. About 22% said they were unsure. Republicans were the most optimistic with a 34-38 split, followed by independents at 59-19 and Democrats at 67-16.

Alongside the negative outlook came 73% support for keeping schools closed, with 54% saying they “strongly support” delaying kids’ return to campuses this fall.

Likewise, common behaviors and strategies to prevent the spread of COVID-19 scored highly among the 600 Floridians who participated in the survey.

Nearly nine in 10 Floridians back a statewide mask mandate, 73% of them “strongly”; 82% believe masks and social distancing are effective at slowing the spread of COVID-19; and majorities are OK with stricter limits on public gatherings (85%) as well as temporarily re-closing bars and restaurants (66%), houses of worship (63%), and beaches and public parks (60%).

Support mostly transcended party lines, with majorities of Republicans, Democrats and NPAs in favor of a mask mandate and crowd size limits. All subsets also believe schools should remain closed — the feeling was a near-universal 86-4 among Democrats. Independents agreed by a 71-11 margin while Republicans came in at 54-33.

Respondents softened when it came to politics, however.

Asked whether political candidates should be able to hold political rallies, 46% said no way while just one in eight said rallies should be held as they would in the pre-COVID-19 era. The balance, 42%, say rallies are in bounds so long as they adhere to social distancing guidelines.

The survey was conducted on July 30-Aug. 10 and has a margin of error plus or minus 4% at a 95% confidence level.

Coronavirus Numbers

Positive cases:

— 551,232 FL residents (+6,192 since Wednesday)

— 5,905 Non-FL residents (+44 since Wednesday)

Origin:

— 4,160 Travel related

— 167,479 Contact with a confirmed case

— 4,288 Both

— 375,305 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

— 32,537 in FL

Deaths:

— 9,047 in FL

Quote of the Day

“It’s absurd that in the third largest state in the nation, the Governor has chosen to follow the marching orders laid out by a President who clearly has no idea what he’s doing, continuing to endanger the lives of even more Floridians, and stalling any chances for a robust economic recovery.” — Sen. Audrey Gibson, on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Thursday roundtable on the pandemic.

